Starburst Announces Operations Expansion, Launching in India

The expansion lends support to the emerging interest in aviation, space, and defense innovation and fosters connections within the Indian ecosystem SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the world's first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, today announced its expansion into India to engage directly with vibrant local aerospace and defense startups and facilitate communication between aerospace and defense corporates and innovative startups within domestic and global landscapes. As part of the expansion, Starburst is deploying a local consulting team and venture development platform that will strengthen the capabilities of domestic players in aerospace and defense, and provide access to a global network of participants who are leaders in the industry. The expansion will also allow collaboration with frontier tech and heavy engineering companies, while providing specialty services to the startup community in India.

The platform will be operated out of Mumbai as an aerospace and defense services and corporate innovation center to serve Indian and international client partners. Starburst is strategically setting up in the financial capital of India, while maintaining other strategic presence via operating resources and partners in the aerospace and defense ecosystems of Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. "With peaked interest in aerospace, aviation, and defense in India, Starburst becomes a powerful tool in connecting industries with emerging startups," said Francois Chopard, CEO of Starburst. "We're thrilled to announce our expansion into India to solidify a community that connects local startups while partnering with global entities." The expansion is led by Abhinav Anuket, managing partner and CEO of Starburst India. Anuket, who previously founded Magnivia Ventures, a US based, strategic investment and venture development firm, co-founded the India program along with Francois Chopard, Founder and CEO of Starburst Aerospace. Other co-founders of Starburst Aerospace include Van Espahbodi, Partner and Co-founder (U.S.), and Sandra Budimir, Partner and Co-founder (Europe).

Starburst is also in the process of launching an early-stage accelerator program in India, which will connect Indian participants to Starburst's network of global partners in government and private sectors. Starburst India is currently inviting corporate partners, aerospace and defense investors, government agencies, academic organizations, and startups to participate. About Starburst Starburst is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace and defense industry. It is the first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, connecting industry and government with startups while providing strategic innovation and growth consulting for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, London, Seoul, Singapore and Tel Aviv the team has built an ecosystem of key players in the aerospace and defense industry as well as 7000+ startups. Every year Starburst hosts numerous international and national events bringing together entrepreneurs in aviation, space and defense putting innovation under the spotlight. Starburst supports its clients to acquire and maintain leadership in new markets and identify and fend off disruptive threats. Starburst invests in leading aerospace and defense innovators. Visit starburst.aero.