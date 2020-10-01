Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starburst Announces Operations Expansion, Launching in India

As part of the expansion, Starburst is deploying a local consulting team and venture development platform that will strengthen the capabilities of domestic players in aerospace and defense, and provide access to a global network of participants who are leaders in the industry.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:16 IST
Starburst Announces Operations Expansion, Launching in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The expansion lends support to the emerging interest in aviation, space, and defense innovation and fosters connections within the Indian ecosystem SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the world's first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, today announced its expansion into India to engage directly with vibrant local aerospace and defense startups and facilitate communication between aerospace and defense corporates and innovative startups within domestic and global landscapes. As part of the expansion, Starburst is deploying a local consulting team and venture development platform that will strengthen the capabilities of domestic players in aerospace and defense, and provide access to a global network of participants who are leaders in the industry. The expansion will also allow collaboration with frontier tech and heavy engineering companies, while providing specialty services to the startup community in India.

The platform will be operated out of Mumbai as an aerospace and defense services and corporate innovation center to serve Indian and international client partners. Starburst is strategically setting up in the financial capital of India, while maintaining other strategic presence via operating resources and partners in the aerospace and defense ecosystems of Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. "With peaked interest in aerospace, aviation, and defense in India, Starburst becomes a powerful tool in connecting industries with emerging startups," said Francois Chopard, CEO of Starburst. "We're thrilled to announce our expansion into India to solidify a community that connects local startups while partnering with global entities." The expansion is led by Abhinav Anuket, managing partner and CEO of Starburst India. Anuket, who previously founded Magnivia Ventures, a US based, strategic investment and venture development firm, co-founded the India program along with Francois Chopard, Founder and CEO of Starburst Aerospace. Other co-founders of Starburst Aerospace include Van Espahbodi, Partner and Co-founder (U.S.), and Sandra Budimir, Partner and Co-founder (Europe).

Starburst is also in the process of launching an early-stage accelerator program in India, which will connect Indian participants to Starburst's network of global partners in government and private sectors. Starburst India is currently inviting corporate partners, aerospace and defense investors, government agencies, academic organizations, and startups to participate. About Starburst Starburst is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace and defense industry. It is the first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, connecting industry and government with startups while providing strategic innovation and growth consulting for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, London, Seoul, Singapore and Tel Aviv the team has built an ecosystem of key players in the aerospace and defense industry as well as 7000+ startups. Every year Starburst hosts numerous international and national events bringing together entrepreneurs in aviation, space and defense putting innovation under the spotlight. Starburst supports its clients to acquire and maintain leadership in new markets and identify and fend off disruptive threats. Starburst invests in leading aerospace and defense innovators. Visit starburst.aero.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure

Despite budget constraints, the government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure that adversely affects the livelihood of people, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.The Minister was speaking at the launch of Tran...

Two downscaled IChoose2BActive national events to be hosted

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture DSAC will this coming weekend host two downscaled IChoose2BActive national events.The events will commence with the National Recreation Day NRD, and end with the National Big Walk on Sunday...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims drift lower; personal income falls in August

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

TVS Motor Company Sales in September 2020 Grow by 14% Over August 2020

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Posts 4 Y-O-Y growth in Total Sales Posts 19 Y-O-Y growth in Exports TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14 in September 2020 with 327,692 units as against 287,398 units in August 2020. TVS Mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020