Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India production up 32 pc at 40.51 MT in Sep

"CIL supplied 134.4 MT of coal during current year's Q2 compared to 122.4 MT same quarter last year registering a growth close to 10 per cent," the statement said. Supplies to coal fired power utilities during Q2 rose around 3 per cent to 103.2 MT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:20 IST
Coal India production up 32 pc at 40.51 MT in Sep

State-owned CIL on Thursday said it produced 40.51 million tonnes (MT) of coal in September, registering a growth of 31.6 per cent over the same month last year. Coal India (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, had produced 30.78 MT of the dry fuel in September 2019.

"Coal production at 40.51 MT in September'20, surged ahead by a robust 9.73 MT increase in absolute terms, compared to 30.78 MT in September'19, the growth being 31.6 per cent," CIL said in a statement. For the first time in the current fiscal, growth was in double digits, with all CIL subsidiaries showing an increase.

"Now that we broke the growth jinx in output and off-take, which were weighed down by the pandemic-induced slowdown, we expect to better our performance in the ensuing months. "We aim to reclaim as much of the lost ground as possible during the rest of the fiscal," a senior official of the company said. "Generally, the H2 performance is higher in terms of production and supplies," the official added. CIL's coal off-take saw a sizeable jump of 11.2 MT during last month. The company supplied 46.46 MT in September against 35.28 MT in the same month last fiscal, logging a growth of 31.7 per cent, it said.

Supplies to non-power sector logged a growth of 65 per cent at 10.04 MT, compared to 6.08 MT in September last fiscal. Coal despatch to the power sector grew 24.7 per cent to 36.42 MT, from 29.20 MT earlier. "Despite COVID-related challenges and inclement monsoon, our production increased by 11 MT and off-take by 12 MT during the second quarter of the present fiscal," an official said.

CIL produced 115 MT of coal in the July-September period against 104 MT in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 10.6 per cent. "CIL supplied 134.4 MT of coal during current year's Q2 compared to 122.4 MT same quarter last year registering a growth close to 10 per cent," the statement said.

Supplies to coal fired power utilities during Q2 rose around 3 per cent to 103.2 MT. CIL had supplied 100.29 MT during same quarter last fiscal. Overall average loading during Q2 at 224.6 rakes per day registered a growth of 23.6 per cent compared to 181.7 rakes loaded in the same quarter last year.

"Loading to power sector at 189.7 rakes/day in Q2 clocked a growth of 16 per cent over last year's Q2," it said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CIL

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Calvert-Lewin gets England call-up, Foden and Greenwood left out

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has earned his first call-up to the senior England squad while Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were dropped for disciplinary reasons.England host a friendly with Wales on Oct. 8 before Nations Le...

India rejects Pak criticism of court ruling in Babri Masjid demolition case

India on Thursday strongly rejected Pakistans criticism of the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it may be difficult for the neighbouring country, having a coercive apparatus, to understand the etho...

Youth 'planning' to join militancy handed over to family after counselling: Police

A youth from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was allegedly planning to join militancy, was apprehended and counselled before being handed over to his family, police said on Thursday. After receiving specific intelligence inputs...

Government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure

Despite budget constraints, the government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure that adversely affects the livelihood of people, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.The Minister was speaking at the launch of Tran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020