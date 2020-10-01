HMSI total sales increase 9 pc at 5,26,865 units in September

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported 8.48 per cent increase in its total sales at 5,26,865 units in September. The company had sold a total of 4,85,663 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 5,00,887 units as against 4,55,896 units, a growth of 9.86 per cent, it said. Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in September, the company recorded a strong 75 per cent surge in test rides and a significant 20 per cent jump in enquiries on month-on-month basis.

"While the sustained uptick in customer sentiments has boosted the confidence of our network on ground, Honda will cautiously monitor inventory levels in the run up to festivals," he added. Guleria said, the company will delight its customers with new attractive retail finance offers with up to 100 per cent loan value and low down-payment scheme during the festive season.