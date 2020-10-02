Left Menu
Mahindra drives in new Thar, price starts at Rs 9.8 lakh

The company has introduced the model in two trims AX and LX with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol AX trims are priced at Rs 9.8 lakh, Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:27 IST
New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched the all-new version of its sports utility vehicle Thar, priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the model in two trims AX and LX with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The petrol AX trims are priced at Rs 9.8 lakh, Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh. The petrol LX version with manual transmission is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh.

The petrol trims with automatic transmission are priced at Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh, while the two six-speed automatic diesel variants are tagged at Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh. The petrol trims come with a 2-litre powertrain that generates 150 bhp of power, while the 2.2-litre diesel variants churn out 130 BHP of power.

All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set up. The company said it has opened the booking of the model from Friday and the deliveries would begin from next month.

"Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra's rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said. In its all-new avatar, Thar is a notch higher in its appeal, owing to its ability to be as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road, he added.

"We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists," Goenka said. Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar will be manufactured at the company's Nashik plant.

The iconic model now comes with various features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, adventure statistics display, cruise control, among others..

