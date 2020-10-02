Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide after Trump diagnosed with coronavirus

Investors sought safer assets such as gold, U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen. U.S. stock futures fell and European shares opened lower, although they recovered some losses in early London trading after the initial overnight move.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide after Trump diagnosed with coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks sold off and investors quit riskier assets on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus and would isolate, four weeks before U.S. elections. Investors sought safer assets such as gold, U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen.

U.S. stock futures fell and European shares opened lower, although they recovered some losses in early London trading after the initial overnight move. The STOXX 600 was down 0.3% and London's FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 0930 GMT. Shortly before 0500 GMT, Trump said on Twitter that he and his wife had been tested for coronavirus after Hope Hicks, a senior advisor who recently traveled with the president, tested positive.

He later tweeted he and the first lady had tested positive: "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said. S&P 500 futures -- which fell sharply on Trump's tweet -- stabilised somewhat and were down 1.4% at 0931 GMT. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were down 2.1%%.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.2%. Trump's exposure could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors braced for the presidential election in November.

How long the risk-averse moves will last depends on the extent of the infection within the White House, said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners. "We may have to wait until the end of the weekend for more clarity on the situation," he said. "The reaction has been a bit excessive with U.S. stock futures. It doesn't mean the U.S. administration is not able to function."

"It will weigh on the market today and early next week but will not induce a long-lasting correction if the infection is contained to Trump," he added. Immediately after the news, the U.S. dollar index rose and the safe-haven yen made its biggest jump in more than a month, reaching 104.95 at 0553 GMT.

Versus a basked of currencies, the dollar was up 0.1% on the day at 93.820 at 0933 GMT. The Australian dollar, which serves as a liquid proxy for risk, was down 0.5%.

The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar, at $1.17115 . Germany's benchmark 10-year bond was down around 2 basis points at -0.545%.

Oil fell, with Brent crude down 3.3% at $39.57 a barrel at 0935 GMT, having fallen overnight and stabilised somewhat as European markets opened. Gold rose, up 0.1% at $1,906.26 per ounce.

"Depending on how this situation evolves over the weekend, notably if more members of the U.S. government's senior leadership are diagnosed positive, gold could be set for an extended rally," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. After Trump said he had coronavirus, online gambling site Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election. Betfair's odds had previously shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden's probability of winning at 60% on Wednesday after the first U.S. presidential debate.

Even before news of Trump's infection, markets had been more bearish after Washington failed to reach an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package to help the U.S. economy recover from the impact of coronavirus. The last round of monthly U.S. unemployment data before the elections is due at 1230 GMT, although analysts say this has been relegated to secondary importance.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18...

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, officials said. The announcement by both sid...

Germany sees agreement on recovery fund cash distribution in October

Germany, current president of the European Union, expects to resolve controversial details of the distribution of money from the 750 billion euro 879.30 billion recovery fund with its EU partners this month, government sources said on Frida...

Nepal's aviation ministry proposes resumption of flights to India from Oct 17

Nepals Civil Aviation Ministry has sent a proposal to resume flights to and from India from October 17, confirmed an official from Nepals COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre CCMC. Nepal had earlier blocked all flights to and from India from M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020