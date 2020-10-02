Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slide after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Wall Street's main indexes were set to tumble on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with Washington's failure to reach a new fiscal stimulus deal also hurting sentiment. Trump's tweet that he and first lady Melania had contracted the disease rankled global financial markets and sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of the dollar, yen and gold.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to slide after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Wall Street's main indexes were set to tumble on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with Washington's failure to reach a new fiscal stimulus deal also hurting sentiment.

Trump's tweet that he and first lady Melania had contracted the disease rankled global financial markets and sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of the dollar, yen and gold. Analysts said the news could hurt Trump's campaigning ability and jack up market volatility at a time when investors were already skittish after a chaotic presidential debate heightened fears of a messy transfer of power.

"There are more questions than answers right now (and) stock markets tend to sell first and ask questions later," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Until there's more concrete news (around) how he's feeling, it's probably going to be tough for the market to bounce back significantly."

A senior White House official said the president is "not incapacitated" and will work from his residence. At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 390 points, or 1.41%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 47.75 points, or 1.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 233 points, or 2.01%.

The risk-off mood sparked broad-based premarket declines, with banks tracking Treasury yields lower and tech mega-caps, which generally tend to outperform at a time of economic uncertainty, slumping between 1.9% and 2.9%. Tesla Inc slipped 4.3% even as it reported record vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

Trading in U.S. stocks turned choppy last month, with the S&P 500 snapping a five-month gaining streak, as economic data indicated a long road to pre-pandemic levels and Congress deliberated over the next round of fiscal stimulus. With a bipartisan deal eluding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan on fiscal aid, but objections from top Republicans are likely to doom the plan in the Senate.

Airlines including United Airlines Holding Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp and American Airlines Group Inc fell between 3.1% and 4.2%. Meanwhile, data on Friday showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in September as the recovery from the COVID-19 slump shifts into lower gear. The Labor Department's closely watched report was the last before the Nov. 3 election.

After Trump said he had coronavirus, online gambling site Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the election. Betfair's odds had previously shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden's probability of winning at 60% on Wednesday. The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to a one-week high.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Hospital employee removed from service following allegation of misbehaviour with woman COVID patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV empl...

Those think of harming women's self-respect will face total destruction: Adityanath

Facing criticism in the wake of alleged rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who even think of harming the womens self-respect will face total destruction. Stressing that his government is ...

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Mizoram Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The governor al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020