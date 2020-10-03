Jammu Ropeway Project to commence operation on Saturday; masks, social distancing mandatory

The commercial operation of the Jammu Ropeway Project (JRP) will begin on Saturday from Bahu to Mahamaya in the winter capital city, officials said on Friday. Precautions for prevention of COVID-19 such as maintaining of social distance, sanitization of cabins before and after boarding and de-boarding of passengers, wearing of masks and checking of body temperature have been made compulsory, they added.

Tourists without masks and those having body temperature above 99 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry, the officials said. Initially, the project was to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex when it was proposed back in 1995. It was modified and the route relocated when both places were declared protected monuments.

The officials said the cable car corporation successfully conducted the trial run of the first phase of the project in April last year. The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.

The cable car project would provide people a high-quality tourism experience with transportation facility, sightseeing and entertainment, they said. The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has eight cabins, and the one from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins. The total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported, they added.

The officials said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 crore, 95 per cent of which has been incurred so far.