Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu Ropeway Project to commence operation on Saturday; masks, social distancing mandatory

The total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported, they added. The officials said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 crore, 95 per cent of which has been incurred so far..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-10-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:09 IST
Jammu Ropeway Project to commence operation on Saturday; masks, social distancing mandatory
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The commercial operation of the Jammu Ropeway Project (JRP) will begin on Saturday from Bahu to Mahamaya in the winter capital city, officials said on Friday. Precautions for prevention of COVID-19 such as maintaining of social distance, sanitization of cabins before and after boarding and de-boarding of passengers, wearing of masks and checking of body temperature have been made compulsory, they added.

Tourists without masks and those having body temperature above 99 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry, the officials said. Initially, the project was to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex when it was proposed back in 1995. It was modified and the route relocated when both places were declared protected monuments.

The officials said the cable car corporation successfully conducted the trial run of the first phase of the project in April last year. The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.

The cable car project would provide people a high-quality tourism experience with transportation facility, sightseeing and entertainment, they said. The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has eight cabins, and the one from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins. The total number of towers in section one (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section two (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported, they added.

The officials said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 crore, 95 per cent of which has been incurred so far.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Wildcard Hugo Gaston took down former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-0 in a riveting contest on Friday to advance to the fourth round and keep the home countrys hopes alive in the mens draw at this years edition.The Sw...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...

What difference suspending some pawns would make: Priyanka on Hathras case

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending some pawns would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh C...

72 custom hiring centres to be set up in Meghalaya to facilitate farm mechanisation: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that 72 custom hiring centres will be set up across the state to boost farm mechanisation and help farmers to improve their efficiency in agricultural practices. On the occasion of Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020