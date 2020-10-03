Flipkart's annual Big Billion Days sale event to commence on Oct 16

Flipkart on Saturday announced the timeline of its annual "The Big Billion Days" event. The flagship event will begin from midnight of October 16, with an Early Access for Flipkart Plus consumers, and will run until October 21, 2020.

During the six-day event, Flipkart will bring exciting and stellar offers from lakhs of sellers across top categories such as Mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Fashion, Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery, and more.

Consumers will be able to avail a 10% instant discount on transactions made through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to them through offers from BajajFinserv EMI cards and other leading bank credit and debit cards and assured cashback for consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.

The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations. This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart's commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEsand sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group

Flipkart said this year's Big Billion Days sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfill consumer demand. The e-commerce marketplace has brought onboard 50,000 Kiranas who will make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities across the country.

For the Big Billion Days, Flipkart has also collaborated with film stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kolhi, Mahesh Babu, and Sudeep Kiccha who will be seen in creative avatars during the sale event.