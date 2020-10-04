18 killed in road accident in China

Left Menu
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:44 IST
Eighteen people were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in China on Sunday. One person was injured in the accident that took place in Jilin province

A truck rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a van on a highway in Fuyu city, state-run China Daily reported

The Ministry of Public Security has sent an official team to Northeast China's Jilin province to investigate the accident, the report said.

