18 killed in road accident in China

18 killed in road accident in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:44 IST
Eighteen people were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in China on Sunday. One person was injured in the accident that took place in Jilin province
A truck rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a van on a highway in Fuyu city, state-run China Daily reported
The Ministry of Public Security has sent an official team to Northeast China's Jilin province to investigate the accident, the report said.