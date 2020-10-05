Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biology will drive the future of manufacturing, says Quantumzyme CEO Naveen Kulkarni

With rising global demand, the need for sustainable manufacturing processes is now greater, more than ever. But with conventional chemical catalyst-based industrial manufacturing; these processes have an adverse impact on the environment.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:53 IST
Biology will drive the future of manufacturing, says Quantumzyme CEO Naveen Kulkarni
Naveen Kulkarni, CEO, Quantumzyme. Image Credit: ANI

With rising global demand, the need for sustainable manufacturing processes is now greater, more than ever. But with conventional chemical catalyst-based industrial manufacturing; these processes have an adverse impact on the environment. The challenge today is not stepping up manufacturing; but moving to sustainable manufacturing processes that use raw materials efficiently, eliminates waste, and avoids the use of toxic materials.

While many researchers, start-ups, and enterprises are making constant attempts towards sustainable manufacturing; one Indian start-up named Quantumzyme has been making waves recently with its technology for green chemistry and promoting enzyme-based manufacturing. While there are intermittent clashes with our neighbours over border rows, an alternative race is on over who's the next manufacturing giant. As Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, India, stated that India is the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world - it has to be ensured that this leap doesn't come at the expense of our environment.

Unlike metal-based catalysts that rely on harsh, energy-intensive processing, Quantumzyme has developed pioneering biocatalysts that grow the activation rate by upto 150 times and are easily biodegradable. The company has developed an in-house framework, named "QZyme Workbench™", that enables in-silico or Computer-aided enzyme engineering, effectively reducing the turnaround time and raw materials required, while elevating the process efficiency.

The platform supports the entire process of development from identification to engineering and providing sequences that can be taken to the lab to perform experiments and scaled up for manufacturing. It uses proprietary algorithms, necessary to carry out substitutions of appropriate amino-acid residues that are instrumental in performing the biocatalytic reaction. According to a recent ACS Catalysis report, the QZyme workbench enabled detection of bottleneck residues which hindered the rate of reaction - and with minor mutations, a 200-fold increase in the production of end-product was observed with high stereo-specificity.

Quantumzyme CEO, Naveen Kulkarni, stated, "As India steps up its manufacturing processes, it is imperative that we keep the well-being of our environment in mind. With Quantumzyme, we envision a future free from chemical catalysts that are inherently cumbersome, and release harmful byproducts. With enzyme-based biocatalysts, we will eliminate just that." He believes that biology not just helps with sustainability - but is a potential manufacturing platform for a trillion dollar global market opportunity.

Mr. Kulkarni was felicitated with "Most Innovative Idea" by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with several other accolades from the likes of Economic Times, Government of Karnataka, among others. A regular contributor to leading journals like Nature, ACS Bio catalysis, etc., Mr. Kulkarni served as the CEO of Biotech Startups, and before that, was Director at Philips Research and associated primarily with the healthcare and energy sector.

While we gradually overcome this COVID-19 crisis and transform back to normal, it is imperative that we are ready for any such crisis like these in the future. And so we need more such research-driven setups like Quantumzyme that help the nation grow without any adverse impact on the environment. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the worlds top accolades, will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award worksWHO CAN WIN The prize should go to the person who has done the most or best to advance fe...

Fujitsu still investigating Tokyo stock bourse outage - CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating the cause of the bourses worse outage, its chief executive said on Monday.A hardware glitch paralysed trading in the worlds third-largest equity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020