Andhra Pradesh bus corporation bags award for skill training

Amaravati, Oct 5 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Monday announced that it has bagged the 'Kaushalacharya' award for efforts at skill development in the organisation. The APSRTC was chosen by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for the award as the public transporter recruited 5,397 apprentices who were diploma- holders from the Industrial Training Institute.

The recruits were imparted skill development training in trades like motor mechanics, diesel mechanics, electricians, welders, machinist and draughtsman (civil). During training, they were paid a stipend of Rs 7,000 per month, according to APSRTC Managing Director M T Krishna Babu.

The award carries a certificate and a memento and was recently presented by the Central government through a virtual conference, a press release from APSRTC said.