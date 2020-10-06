Left Menu
Development News Edition

KareXpert brings 'Virtual Care Platform' technology for a group of healthcare professionals

KareXpert, a Reliance Jio platform funded venture, launched a fully integrated, 'Virtual Care Platform (VCP)' specially designed for a group of doctors to open a virtual hospital.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:13 IST
KareXpert brings 'Virtual Care Platform' technology for a group of healthcare professionals
KareXpert 'Virtual Care Platform'. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): KareXpert, a Reliance Jio platform funded venture, launched a fully integrated, 'Virtual Care Platform (VCP)' specially designed for a group of doctors to open a virtual hospital. Today, doctors are struggling financially due to reduced patient footfall in their clinics due to COVID-19 and increased patient expectations. The patient is now looking for multi-specialty like services rather than a single service to save time and get holistic healthcare. The patient is also looking for integrated telemedicine and OPD consultation services.

To meet patient expectations, doctors are joining hands with each other with complementary specialties, creating an online quality healthcare service. However, these online healthcare services require a technology stack where these groups of doctors can come online and start offering services to their patients. The current aggregation technology solutions do not ensure patient privacy and as a result healthcare providers are afraid of losing their patients. Unlike the current solutions, KareXpert VCP makes the doctor and his/her patient relationship truly private by creating a full-fledged virtual hospital by a group of known doctors (10 or more) using cloud-based, mobile-based technology stack. The patient's self-registration enables him to log in to the virtual hospital and avail services from any of the doctors.

This virtual hospital offers online appointments, telemedicine, OPD consultation, e-prescription, patient EMR/EHR health records, online payment, and central call center services to the patients. The virtual hospital has also the capability to add neighborhood diagnostic labs and pharmacy shops to create an integrated offering for the patients. The virtual hospital appointed admin has the control to add and remove members. KareXpert's 'Virtual Care Platform (VCP)' is a pre-integrated SaaS (Software as a service) based solution. Opening a virtual hospital is a very easy process with an affordable monthly fixed fee.

"The Virtual Care Platform by KareXpert is going to bridge the gap between doctors and their patients using advanced technology stack without compromising patient privacy and security unlike the current solution," said Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of KareXpert Technologies. KareXpert Digital Healthcare Platform is already being used in some of the top healthcare providers across India, helping them achieve their digital health journey and providing enhanced healthcare services to their patients.

Sign-up or give a call on +91 9069113330 to schedule a meeting with KareXpert's sales team to set up a free information session. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

Also Read: In major reshuffle, 34 Haryana police officers transferred

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Leopard strays in residential area; search on

The forest department has started a search for a leopard that ventured into a densely populated area of Maharashtras Thane city and attacked a stray dog there, an official saidThe leopard strayed into the Patlipada area of the city on Sunda...

Bank of Spain warns crisis might be deeper than worst-case scenario

Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Tuesday warned that potential harsher measures to contain the recent wave of COVID-19 contagion in the country may lead to an even deeper crisis than the banks worst-case scenario. Spain, one...

Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Congress vis-a- vis the new farm legislations, saying those who did not even provide Minimum Support Price MSP for commodities other than paddy and wheat were now ...

Indian banks face tough operating environment in near term: Fitch 

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said Indian banks face a tough operating environment in the near term as stressed loans and write-offs increase due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It said limited room for fiscal support, fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020