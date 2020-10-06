Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Dart to offer supply chain solutions vaccine transportation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:28 IST
Blue Dart to offer supply chain solutions vaccine transportation

Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Tuesday said it will offer a complete supply chain solution for the life sciences and clinical trials sector and reefer vehicles (cold chain) services, to ensure seamless transport of shipments like vaccines. The firm, which is a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has capability to handle various temperature requirements.

As the development of the COVID-19 vaccine leapfrogs across development phases, stringent temperature requirements (up to - 80°C) will be a critical factor for its transportation and warehousing at every stage, Blue Dart said in a release. Stating that an efficient and specialized logistics network will be a prerequisite, to ensure safe and rapid delivery of billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for mass immunization, and other temperature sensitive pharma products on a national and global scale, the company said, "It is ramping up its infrastructure with its pre-existing specialised Temperature Controlled Logistics (TCL) to combat the pandemic".

The company said it has successfully tailored its existing TCL solution to transport critical shipments such as vaccines, medical samples and more, adding that its TCL teams work with three industry specific segments--clinical research organisation, vaccine/testing kit manufacturers and active pharma Ingredient for delivery of shipments. "The right partnerships are vital to secure critical medical supplies during health emergencies. We are actively working with various pharmaceutical organizations that are conducting clinical trials to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in India in their pre and post production journey," said Ketan Kulkarni CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart.

With an agile response team overseeing the upscaling of the current capabilities, strong fleet of dedicated Boeing 757 aircraft and robust infrastructure for TCL solutions, Blue Dart is capable and prepared to meet any immediate large-scale demand, he added. PTI IAS MR.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • 757

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf ...

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Three scientists won this years Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe. Briton Roger Penrose received half of this years prize...

Undeterred by virus, Iraqi volunteers cater for thousands of Arbaeen pilgrims in Baghdad

Fried chicken, fried fish, rice Mohammed al-Mohammedawi shouts to Shiite pilgrims passing his roadside food tent in Baghdad on their way to the holy city of Kerbala on foot. His tent is among hundreds in the Iraqi capital providing free foo...

Spain sees worse-than-feared contraction in 2020, improvement in 2021

Spains government forecast on Tuesday a worse-than-feared contraction of the coronavirus-battered economy this year, but a strong rebound in 2021 with a possible return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020