Two dead, 8 injured as roof of house collapses: Police

Two persons, including an 18-month-old child, were killed and eight others were injured as the roof of a two-storey house came crashing down on its occupants burying them all under its rubble, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in Balmiki Colony adjacent to Ravli Road in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area on Monday evening when the roof of the first floor of the house belonging to Maya, a sanitary worker in the local municipality, was being repaired. The police identified the deceased as Nisha, Maya’s daughter-in-law, and her son Raftar.

Those injured in the incident were six other family members of Maya and two masons, engaged by her to repair the roof of her two-storey house. All family members of Maya, including she herself and her husband Mahipal besides six others, were in the ground floor of the house when the roof of the first floor collapsed on the ground floor roof, which too came crashing down.

All family members of Maya were buried in the rubble, said police, adding mason Pradeep and his helper Deepak too were buried under the debris. Following the incident, the fire brigade workers rushed to the sport and managed to extricate all 10 persons buried under the rubble, said police.

They all were rushed to hospital where Nisha and her son Rafter were declared brought dead, said police. While three of the injured persons were discharged from the hospital after the first aide, five others are still undergoing treatment, the police said.

PTI CORR RAX RAX.