Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain sees worse-than-feared economic dip in 2020, rebound next year

'NO AUSTERITY' The public deficit is expected to be worse than previously estimated, at 11.3%, before improving to 7.7% in 2021, which Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said would be achieved "with no cuts and no austerity." Unemployment would reach 17.1% this year and 16.9% next year, not quite as bad as previous forecasts, according to the presentation. Calvino said the government plans to issue less debt in 2020 than previously scheduled, promising more details in coming days and weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:16 IST
Spain sees worse-than-feared economic dip in 2020, rebound next year

Spain's government forecast on Tuesday a worse-than-feared contraction of the coronavirus-battered economy this year, but a strong rebound in 2021 with a possible return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference the government now foresees GDP to fall 11.2 % in 2020, down from a previous prediction in May for a 9.2% slump.

Spain is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with the highest caseload in Western Europe. With the economy suffering its deepest recession since the civil war, and the worst in the euro zone, the central bank warned politicians to stop bickering and focus on solutions to the crisis or risk worsening the outlook.

For 2021, Calvino forecast GDP growth of 7.2%, from a previous estimate of 6.8%. Growth could go to as much as 9.8% next year thanks to the European Union recovery fund, according to a presentation.

Calvino said Spain was banking on a COVID-19 vaccine being available in coming months. 'NO AUSTERITY'

The public deficit is expected to be worse than previously estimated, at 11.3%, before improving to 7.7% in 2021, which Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said would be achieved "with no cuts and no austerity." Unemployment would reach 17.1% this year and 16.9% next year, not quite as bad as previous forecasts, according to the presentation.

Calvino said the government plans to issue less debt in 2020 than previously scheduled, promising more details in coming days and weeks. The forecasts are meant to be the basis for the 2021 budget.

If the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gets enough votes to pass it in parliament, it will be Spain's first budget since 2018, and the first full-year budget since 2016. In other years, there was simply a roll-over of the previous budget, for lack of a majority. Public spending in Spain will be 53.7% higher in 2021 than 2020 if all the EU funds expected for 2021 are disbursed, Montero said, adding: "This budget, with this data, will mark a before and an after."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Goyal invites startups to register at GeM to provide goods, services to govt agencies, PSUs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday invited startups to register at public procurement portal GeM and offer goods as well as services to government organisations and PSUs. He said that about 4,000 startups have already re...

Mamata announces jobs for Maoist victims' families in Jangalmahal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced jobs and financial aid as compensation to families of those who lost their lives or are missing for more than a decade owing to Maoist violence in the Jangalmahal area of the s...

Hathras gangrape: Goa Congress stages 'silent Satyagraha'

The Goa Congress on Tuesday staged a silent Satyagraha here to protest against the gruesome gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh by staging. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar, Leader of Op...

European countries face shortages of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

European countries are facing shortages of COVID-19 drug remdesivir because limited supplies are running out, officials said, with cases surging and the United States having bought up most of drugmaker Gileads output. In July, the 27 Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020