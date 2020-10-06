Get funds in Just 24 hours with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Left Menu
With the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, we don't know when we may face an unplanned expense. And while our elders have always made the case for setting some money aside for a rainy day, we may or may not have a large enough corpus in case of an emergency. This is where a personal loan can come in handy.

Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, we don't know when we may face an unplanned expense. And while our elders have always made the case for setting some money aside for a rainy day, we may or may not have a large enough corpus in case of an emergency. This is where a personal loan can come in handy. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investing arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers you the option to meet unplanned financial needs with a 100 per cent-online personal loan that is easy to apply for and comes with a host of flexible repayment tenures. With instant approval and disbursal within 24 hours, you can get the funds you need without any hassles. In fact, if you are an existing customer of Bajaj Finserv, you may check your pre-approved loan offer and get your money in as little as 20 minutes. You only need to enter your basic details on the Bajaj Finserv website to get started. Here is a quick look at some of the benefits of availing a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv: Personal Loans up to Rs 25 lakh

Borrow a large loan amount - up to Rs 25 lakh - without submitting any collateral or security. As long as you meet the eligibility parameters as mentioned below, you can get the funds you need without any bother. Simple eligibility criteria

When you apply for a personal loan From Bajaj Finserv, you only need to meet the basic eligibility criteria as laid down by the lender. For instance, you must be a resident citizen of India; you should be aged between 23 and 55 years old; and you must be employed with an MNC or a private/public company. It is advisable to have a CIBIL score of 750 or more. Online application

The online application process is fast, easy, and needs very basic paperwork. There is no need to visit a branch or fill out long forms. Just enter your personal details and submit your basic documents; see the loan amount assigned to you and get the money in your bank account. Yes, it really is that simple. Instant approval and quick disbursal

Once you meet the eligibility parameters, you stand to get paperless approval on your application for India's fastest personal loan - in less than 5 minutes. Flexible repayment options

The convenience of the personal loan is extended to repayment tenure as well. Choose from repayment tenures of up to 60 months and benefit from added flexibility. Plus, you can also use the Flexi Loan facility to reduce your EMIs by up to 45 per cent. That's right, you can choose to pay just the interest amount of your loan as EMIs for the initial part of the loan tenure and lower the burden of your personal loan EMIs. So, what are you waiting for? From the expenses of a medical emergency to home renovation and more, manage a host of financial requirements with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

