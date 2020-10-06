Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic on Delhi's Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal to be affected for three days

Vehicular movement from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road will be affected for three days starting Tuesday night due to the ongoing work of Delhi Jal Board, the traffic police said. This problem is endemic on Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Bhogal flyover," a senior traffic officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:08 IST
Traffic on Delhi's Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal to be affected for three days
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vehicular movement from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road will be affected for three days starting Tuesday night due to the ongoing work of Delhi Jal Board, the traffic police said. The police on Twitter alerted commuters about the necessary traffic diversion which will be in effect from October 6 to October 8.

"Construction of underpass is going on at Ashram Chowk. Due to leakage of water on Mathura road, a portion of the road is slowly sinking, causing uneven potholes which hinder the smooth flow of traffic. This problem is endemic on Mathura Road between Ashram Chowk and Bhogal flyover," a senior traffic officer said. In order to prevent further deterioration of the road, the Delhi Jal Board will be carrying out emergency repairs in this period, he said.

According to police, due to ongoing work of the Delhi Jal Board, traffic will not be allowed from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road from 10 pm to 6.30 am. Besides, commercial vehicles and buses will be diverted from CRRI onto the Modi Mill flyover. Commuters will have to take a U-turn from below Kalkaji flyover then the Capt Gaur Marg, Ring Road to cross the Ashram flyover.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of 'Gunnersaurus'

Expressing sadness over Gunnersaurus being made redundant after 27 years, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he has decided to pay the wages of Jerry Quy, the man who donned a dinosaur suit to play Arsenal mascot. Announcing the decision on...

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.Britains Roger Penrose, professor at the Univ...

IPL 13: MI smash 51 in last three overs to set 194 run target for RR

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in...

Javadekar releases SOPs for film exhibition, cinema halls opening from October 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibitions and cinema halls ahead of the reopening of cinema halls under Unlock-5. In a statement issued by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020