Import of tyres under DFIA scheme not allowed: DGFT

The government on Tuesday said import of tyres under the Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) scheme will not not be allowed. Under the DFIA scheme, exporters are allowed to import products at zero duty for three years. In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said a new sub-para in a chapter in the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 "for disallowing import of tyres under DFIA scheme is introduced". Earlier in March, the DGFT had imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, buses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing. Putting the goods under a restricted category means an importer would require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports. The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.