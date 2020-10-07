JSPL wins coveted GreenTech CSR India 2020 Awards

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:19 IST
Shallu Jindal - GreenTech Award. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been conferred with GreenTech CSR India 2020 Award for its outstanding achievements in promoting healthcare under its CSR programmes. The award was received by Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal during the seventh CSR India Summit & Expo held virtually.

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, Former CMD of Canara Bank RK Dubey, Former Director of ONGC AK Balyan, Former Director of ONGC VP Mahawar, Former Director of NTPC PK Mohapatra, Chairman & CEO of GreenTech Foundation K Sharan and CSR functionaries and leaders from various organisations. JSPL has been declared the winner for this coveted award in the category of "Promotion of Health and Healthcare" after several rounds of assessment of its initiatives in the field of community health, spread across more than 700 villages in and around its operational areas in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as well as in Haryana under aspiration district programme of Government of India.

"All our CSR initiatives are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our overall objective is to contribute to improve the quality of people living in and around the vicinity of our Plants and this would not be possible without strategic interventions in the areas of healthcare. JSPL has initiated several programmes has reached more than two million people across three eastern states, facilitating people's access to preventive and curative health, so that they become healthier and more productive," said Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSPL Foundation - which is also the executing arm of JSPL's CSR activities while receiving the award. She thanked GreenTech Foundation and the illustrious jury for selecting JSPL for this prestigious award.

Healthcare programmes being taken up by JSPL ranges from Mobile Medical Unit to institution based super speciality health services with a focus on improving IMR and MMR, combating malnutrition, anaemia control among adolescent girls, creating open defecation free environment, physical and mental well-being of the local communities. The company runs telemedicine support across locations to facilitate advance health services in rural areas and also a super speciality hospital, OP Jindal Fortis Hospital, in Chhattisgarh.

For its strategic CSR initiatives, JSPL has been awarded several prestigious awards including Golden Peacock Award for CSR, The FICCI CSR Award for Women Empowerment, Grow Care India CSR Award in Platinum Category and several others. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

