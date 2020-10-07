Left Menu
Development News Edition

TiE Mumbai participates in Road to TiE Global Summit

Atul Nishar, President - TiE Mumbai recently participated in TiE Talks

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:27 IST
TiE Mumbai participates in Road to TiE Global Summit
TiE Presidents - Atul Nishar, Sateesh Andra and Viiveck Verma. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, President - TiE Mumbai recently participated in TiE Talks: President Series A Road to TiE Global Summit, organized by TiE Hyderabad in association with Mumbai & Andhra Pradesh Chapters. This virtual event also featuring Sateesh Andra, Co-founder & MD of Endiya Partners, VC Fund & President, TiE Andhra Pradesh discussed Art & Science of Building World-class B2B Businesses and Raising Capital.

The event was eloquently moderated by Viiveck Verma, Founder of Upsurge Global, Board Member, TiE Hyderabad. They spoke elaborately about their inspiring entrepreneurial journey, their lessons, and their learnings. TiE Hyderabad Vice-President Manohar Reddy announced they are expecting around 20K attendees at the TiE Global Summit to be held virtually on December 8,9,10, 2020.

"Relationship building is most critical for a B2B venture. On-time delivery, flexibility, and willingness to accommodate the requirement of the client is extremely important for a business and goes a long way," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai. "The 4 Ps for the success of a startup are Purpose, People, Progress, and Pay. The purpose is why people come together, People will follow other people (join), together they will need to make progress else the purpose is diluted, and eventually, you will have to pay your people," said Sateesh Andra President, TiE Andhra Pradesh.

As a serial entrepreneur, Atul Nishar has founded many successful ventures including Azent Overseas Education Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, and Aptech. While speaking about his humble beginning, he said that he had learnt early lessons in entrepreneurship during his childhood since he was exposed to varied family ventures. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, he had always wanted to create something of value and make a difference, which was something he missed in his early professional stint as a Chartered Accountant. Atul believed that a small industry is always a good entry point since it has a lot of potential. He focused on computer education since it had a huge scope and that was the genesis of Aptech.

When he founded Hexaware Technologies in 1990, the software market was small with less than USD 100 million revenue in exports. He saw it as a sunrise industry with a lot of potential. He was excited and found it challenging to advise companies in the western world. This made him seize the opportunity. Elaborating on the B2C business, Atul impressed that with Aptech, he created a corporate entity which worked in an organized manner. Aptech had proper guidelines and laid out policies which is imperative to a business and enabled its growth seamlessly. Growing with the franchise model, Aptech in 2000 had established its presence in 50 countries with 1500 centers, training three-four lakh students a year.

According to him it is very important to identify a white space which is unfulfilled, before one starts a venture. At Aptech, he ensured hands on experience to the students, which was something that the colleges at that time were not able to provide. He built immense trust for the brand. To him, B2C businesses can attract competition and unless one is in the top two or three the business will not go a long way or build value. With Aptech, he built talent and manpower for India. With Hexaware, he paid a lot of attention to solution building and relationship with customers. He believes that if a B2B business succeeds, it is far more sustainable and can provide lot more returns. He agreed that attracting good talent during initial days of a startup is a challenge.

He also stated that the trust of the employees and the willingness to take them along in the growth story (i.e. ESOPS) keeps the team together. He believes that a world class management team with a solid growth strategy is imperative for any business. Atul is also actively associated with several governments and trade bodies that play an instrumental role in the development of India's IT and startup sector.

He was the Chairman of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) in 2000 and he continue to be on the executive council of NASSCOM. He urged the companies in the IT or digital space to be a Member of NASSCOM since there is great learning with the exchange of ideas, sharing common issues and motivation among member companies. He further feels that any Startup should be associated with TiE for the same reasons as stated above. He is actively involved in both these associations since he sees ongoing value and learning.

Sateesh added that we have the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystem. Building this ecosystem for business has been going strong. India has abundant talent, the access to capital is improving, the government policies are very encouraging, COVID has provided huge opportunity and as a result the marketplace is greatly evolving. He believes that going with one's gut is very important. We make mistakes and learn from them. He goes by keeping the customer's requirement as the ultimate priority and making sure that the customer wins.

To view the entire virtual event, please follow the link: youtu.be/CvS-mRdoRpw. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region.

Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the five pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amid uncertainty over domestic season, Uttarkhand announces 'bio-bubble' camp from Oct 14

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CAU has decided to conduct a one-month training camp for its senior mens squad in a bio-secure environment from October 14. While Cricket Association of Bengal CAB has started physical training session ...

ISSA Global Biorisk Symposium Announces Reputable Symposium For Biorisk Mitigation & Infection Control

- The India chapter will be hosted virtually by Informa Markets in India in partnership with international cleaning industry association, ISSA on December 11, 2020 MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in India, the or...

COVID-19:Dasara festival likely to be confined to Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills

As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday there is a general view that the Dasara festival should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills this year. We have discussed the...

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded for 'genome scissors'

French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing likened to molecular scissors that offer the promise of one day curing genetic diseases....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020