MP: Rs 50.90 lakh cash found in car in bypoll-bound Sanver

The by-elections for the 28 Assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3. Different teams have been deployed in Sanver, which has been declared as a sensitive area in view of the bypolls, to prevent illegal transportation and distribution of cash and liquor, an official from the district administration said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:03 IST
A static surveillance team (SST) deployed for the upcoming bypolls in Sanver Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district recovered Rs 50.90 lakh cash from a car on Wednesday, police said. The by-elections for the 28 Assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3.

Different teams have been deployed in Sanver, which has been declared as a sensitive area in view of the bypolls, to prevent illegal transportation and distribution of cash and liquor, an official from the district administration said. "The SST team found a bag containing Rs 50.90 lakh cash in a car on Indore-Ujjain Road in Sanver constituency," city superintendent of police (CSP) Nihit Upadhyaya said.

The passenger of the car identified himself as Mohan Kumar Soni and claimed that he is an Itarsi-based bullion trader and was going to handover the money to a person in connection with his business, the CSP said. Apart from the Election Commission, the Income Tax authorities were also informed about the recovery of cash and a team was interrogating the trader, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

