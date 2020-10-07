Flipkart expands pan-India supply chain ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season and the Big Billion Days sale event, Flipkart has expanded its supply chain across India. The expansion will help the e-commerce marketplace cater to the growing needs of millions of new and existing customers.

As part of the expansion, Flipkart has expanded its last-mile reach with more than 3,000 facilities which will support new livelihood opportunities and help lakhs of sellers, MSMEs and artisans from smaller towns to connect with a pan-India consumer base via Flipkart's supply chain.

The pan-India supply chain expansion will strengthen Flipkart's presence in metros as well as tier-II, tier-III cities and beyond such as Ladakh, Bishnupur (Manipur), and Dimapur (Nagaland) while making e-commerce more inclusive.

"While metros accounted for a large percentage of this trend before the pandemic, the pandemic has accelerated the transition of consumers and sellers from tier-II and tier-III markets to e-commerce. Flipkart's expansion of the supply chain in these regions ahead of the festive season will create a win-win situation for consumers, sellers, artisans and other ecosystem partners," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said in a statement on Wednesday.

Flipkart says the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the expansion of its supply chain across the country, particularly smaller cities, to meet growing demands for e-commerce services. The pandemic has brought about tectonic shifts in consumer purchase patterns and has accelerated sellers' transition to online platforms across product categories as they look for an enhanced role in e-commerce in their lives.