Left Menu
Development News Edition

German debt prices fall; Italian 10-year yield hits 1-year low

Spanish bonds were unmoved by Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output falling by 5.7% year-on-year in August. Spain will increase state investment spending by 27 billion euros ($31.74 billion) in 2021 thanks to emergency European Union funds for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:46 IST
German debt prices fall; Italian 10-year yield hits 1-year low
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The price for benchmark German debt fell on Wednesday after it rose earlier in the session in response to an unexpected dip in German industrial output in August. German 10-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points at -0.48% at 1111 GMT, a two-week high.

The data suggested the recovery in Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus shock could be weaker than originally hoped for. Germany's offer of 2.48 billion euros of its August 2030 bond earlier in the day met tepid demand.

The day before, the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields widened to its largest since March as U.S. yields rose. They retreated after President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly cancelled talks in Washington over coronavirus aid. Italian 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in more than a year at 0.765% as traders expected more monetary policy stimulus from the European Central Bank following its chief's dovish comments on Tuesday.

According to Tradeweb, the Italian 10-year bond yield fell to a record low of 0.751% on Friday. "People think it's a little bit of a one-way bet on more stimulus being required from the ECB," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

If the euro strengthened, that would increase the likelihood of ECB easing, Graham-Taylor said. "If the dollar is stronger, it is probably due to some risk-off factors and this is probably also going to encourage the ECB to have to do more easing," he added.

Spain's 10-year government bond yield was in neutral territory at 0.23%. Spanish bonds were unmoved by Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output falling by 5.7% year-on-year in August.

Spain will increase state investment spending by 27 billion euros ($31.74 billion) in 2021 thanks to emergency European Union funds for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday. For the rest of the session, traders will be waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve to be released later in the day.

ING analysts said they did not expect the minutes "to be an existential threat to the reflation trade taking hold in dollar rates markets." Still, forward Fed Fund rates price in the first full hike only by the middle of 2024, which is slightly more hawkish than before the announcement of the average inflation target, ING said.

"This move higher in expected policy rates could accelerate should the minutes highlight that the Fed has merely given itself the option, rather than given a hard commitment, not to raise rates preventively."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS India conferred with top Indian Chemical Council Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India ANIPNN Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by Indias apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street poised to recover losses as shock of stimulus talks cancellation fades

European shares fell on Wednesday but Wall Street looked set to recover some of its losses from the previous session, with confusion over U.S. stimulus plans and uncertainty about the Nov. 3 presidential election dominating markets. Trump b...

UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is ...

Sailing-Ainslie readies radical America's Cup redesign as quarantine ends

Gazing out over Aucklands historic harbour from the hotel where he is in quarantine, Ben Ainslie felt waves of envy and excitement watching the New Zealand and U.S. crews practising. Ainslie is nearing the end of two weeks in a room overloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020