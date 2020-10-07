German debt prices fall; Italian 10-year yield hits 1-year low

The price for benchmark German debt fell on Wednesday after it rose earlier in the session in response to an unexpected dip in German industrial output in August. German 10-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points at -0.48% at 1111 GMT, a two-week high.

The data suggested the recovery in Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus shock could be weaker than originally hoped for. Germany's offer of 2.48 billion euros of its August 2030 bond earlier in the day met tepid demand.

The day before, the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields widened to its largest since March as U.S. yields rose. They retreated after President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly cancelled talks in Washington over coronavirus aid. Italian 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in more than a year at 0.765% as traders expected more monetary policy stimulus from the European Central Bank following its chief's dovish comments on Tuesday.

According to Tradeweb, the Italian 10-year bond yield fell to a record low of 0.751% on Friday. "People think it's a little bit of a one-way bet on more stimulus being required from the ECB," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

If the euro strengthened, that would increase the likelihood of ECB easing, Graham-Taylor said. "If the dollar is stronger, it is probably due to some risk-off factors and this is probably also going to encourage the ECB to have to do more easing," he added.

Spain's 10-year government bond yield was in neutral territory at 0.23%. Spanish bonds were unmoved by Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output falling by 5.7% year-on-year in August.

Spain will increase state investment spending by 27 billion euros ($31.74 billion) in 2021 thanks to emergency European Union funds for recovery from the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday. For the rest of the session, traders will be waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve to be released later in the day.

ING analysts said they did not expect the minutes "to be an existential threat to the reflation trade taking hold in dollar rates markets." Still, forward Fed Fund rates price in the first full hike only by the middle of 2024, which is slightly more hawkish than before the announcement of the average inflation target, ING said.

"This move higher in expected policy rates could accelerate should the minutes highlight that the Fed has merely given itself the option, rather than given a hard commitment, not to raise rates preventively."