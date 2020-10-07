Left Menu
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to allow permanent work from home

The policy provisions for employee safety, their emotional and physical well-being and also monetary support to make the work-home space ergonomics suitable, HCCB said in a statement. The policy, which is built on the company's basic tenet of providing care and flexibility, will span the period post-pandemic that employees can choose to permanently work-from-home, provided they do not need to be physically present at the work location such as factory, or sales, it added.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to allow permanent work from home
Beverages maker Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Wednesday said it has introduced an option of permanent work-from-home for its employees whose physical presence in the office is not required as part of a new policy. The policy provisions for employee safety, their emotional and physical well-being and also monetary support to make the work-home space ergonomics suitable, HCCB said in a statement.

The policy, which is built on the company's basic tenet of providing care and flexibility, will span the period post-pandemic that employees can choose to permanently work-from-home, provided they do not need to be physically present at the work location such as factory, or sales, it added. "This policy is led by empathy and flexibility, ensuring employees and their dependents to feel safe and be at ease, regardless of their work location. The idea is to provide a seamless experience that is meaningful both for the company as well as the employees.

"The unique feature of the policy is that it has been co-created by our colleagues who we feel know their problems the best. The situation is evolving and hence we remain open and flexible to any modifications that the policy may need," HCCB CHRO Indrajeet Sengupta said. Under the policy, HCCB said it has started delivering ergonomically designed chairs from its office to the eligible employees to their homes on request.

"Those working in other cities have the option to purchase work chairs. Recognising the need for uninterrupted internet connectivity, HCCB will provide monetary support for employees to install UPS for power back-up including monthly wi-fi expenses," the statement said. Employees can also avail of monetary support to purchase tables, headphones, lamps, webcam, external microphone, even a coffee mug or flower arrangement, it added.

"To deal with physical and emotional challenges, the company has provisioned for telemedicine facility and wellness counselling through the organisation 1To1 HELP. An app available for an easy download, managed by a chatbot, will continue to be used by employees to update the company on their health and wellness," HCCB said. The company has modified its health insurance policy with provisions to include parents and in-laws and 'top-up' cover for the immediate dependents, it added.

HCCB is among India's largest FMCG companies. It manufactures, packages and sells beverages brands, including Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, Fanta and Georgia, among others.

