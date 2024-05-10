Hanooman Goes Global: India's AI Platform Now Accessible in 98 Languages

India's homegrown ''largest multilingual and affordable GenAI platform'', Hanooman, available in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages, was launched on Friday.

The 12 Indian languages are Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi. Additionally, Hanooman will support a host of global languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and 80 other languages worldwide.

The AI tool has been developed by generative AI business SML India in partnership with 3AI Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company.

The app is now available for download in India and can be accessed through the web and mobile application for Android users on Play Store. The forthcoming IOS app will soon be available for download on App Store.

Hanooman is presently accessible in its free version, with the premium subscription plan to be launched later this year.

Vishnu Vardhan, Co-founder and CEO, SML India, said, "Hanooman represents a new era of AI innovation in India and we aim to impact the lives of 200 million users in just a year." According to him, as 80% of Indians do not understand English, Hanooman also supports Indian languages.

According to Arjun Prasad, Managing Director of 3AI Holding, Hanooman will ensure that AI is not just a privilege for a few, but a tool accessible to every Indian.

"What sets Hanooman apart is that it is built in India, built for India, and stored in India (data). Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location. We strongly believe that by empowering individuals with GenAI, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation, thereby contributing to the growth of the country," added Prasad.

During the launch, SML India also announced a partnership with leading technology stalwarts and innovators such as HP, NASSCOM and Yotta.

While SML India's partnership with NASSCOM is aimed at several initiatives, like supporting AI startups, fostering fintech innovation, engaging with 3,000 colleges, and participating in research programmes, its partnership with Yotta will provide GPU cloud infrastructure to bolster SML India's operations.

