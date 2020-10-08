Left Menu
ZS Recognized for Two Leading Inclusion & Diversity Industry Rankings

Along with being recognized in this category, ZS also bagged the prestigious 'Exemplar of Inclusion' award in the second edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), for the first time ever. The AVTAR Group chose its 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India' based on the best practices, programs and policies organizations have in place to support gender inclusion, and ZS was evaluated against 321 companies across industry verticals.

ZS Recognized for Two Leading Inclusion & Diversity Industry Rankings
Global professional services firm ZS is proud to announce that it has been recognized among the top 100 companies for women by the Working Mother and Avtar Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI). This recognition has come to ZS for the third consecutive year. Along with being recognized in this category, ZS also bagged the prestigious 'Exemplar of Inclusion' award in the second edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), for the first time ever.

The AVTAR Group chose its 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India' based on the best practices, programs and policies organizations have in place to support gender inclusion, and ZS was evaluated against 321 companies across industry verticals. ZS's Asia regional managing principal Sanjay Joshi said, "At ZS, our people and culture are of most importance. The recognitions have come in at a time when the firm is expanding, and these accolades confirm the impact that we are creating on our people." "This is a great testament of all the efforts and impact we have had toward attracting, retaining, and growing a gender diverse workforce at ZS. I am personally super proud as well as humbled at this industry-wide recognition. While there is still a long way toward our north star vision of 50:50 gender representation, milestones like these should be celebrated with a commitment and zeal to continue marching forward in this direction. Thank you to each one within ZS who is enabling this each day with active support," said Apoorva Aggarwal, ZS India's first woman principal, and India's Women Leadership Initiative lead.

Through ZS's Pride@ZS-a network for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies around the world dedicated to raising awareness, facilitating knowledge-sharing through education, social events and community outreach-the firm has been successful with its concerted efforts toward creating a work environment where everyone feels confident in bringing their most authentic self to every aspect of their work. The recognition for the 'Exemplar of Inclusion' award will help to further ZS's broader inclusion and diversity mission. About ZS ZS is a professional services firm that works side-by-side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology, and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 7,000-plus ZSers in 28 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.zs.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

