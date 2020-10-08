Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity gauges jump over 1 pc led by gains in IT stocks

Equity benchmark indices clocked smart gains during early hours on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid positive global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:24 IST
Equity gauges jump over 1 pc led by gains in IT stocks
TCS rose by 4.46 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 2,858.10 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices clocked smart gains during early hours on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 453 points or 1.13 per cent at 40,331 while the Nifty 50 gained by 126 points or 1.08 per cent at 11,865.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 4 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services rose by 4.46 per cent to Rs 2,858.10 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares.

Wipro added 4.44 per cent to Rs 350.20 per share as the board of directors said it will be considering a proposal to buy back equity shares next week. HCL Technologies was up by 4.6 per cent, Infosys by 3.6 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.8 per cent. However, those which lost were GAIL, ONGC, Coal India, IndianOil Corporation, ITC and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.3 per cent for its fourth straight session of gains. Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....

Fire incident reported at PVC sole factory in Narela

A Delhi Fire Service official said they are trying to douse a fire at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis NarelaDFS Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushedFire-fighting...

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd HRRL. The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRLs Barmer refinery and contribute t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020