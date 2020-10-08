Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent

** China's H-shares index slid 0.69% to 9,562.76. ** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking property fell 1.2%, and the energy index declined 1.07%. ** Sunny Optical, which gained 2.31%, was the top gainer in the Hang Seng, while Xiaomi Corp was the top drag with a 4.84% drop. ** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:43 IST
HK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong shares slid on Thursday on news that Washington might impose restrictions on Tencent Holdings over concerns that the payment platform threatens its national security, while the market showed scant reaction to potential U.S. stimulus.

** According to a Bloomberg News report, the United States is considering restrictions on Alibaba-backed Ant Group as well. ** Such a move would mark a new deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, which have been stained by disputes over trade, Hong Kong's autonomy, cyber security and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index was down 189.12 points, or 0.78%, at 24,053.74, on track to snap four straight sessions of gains. ** China's H-shares index slid 0.69% to 9,562.76.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking property fell 1.2%, and the energy index declined 1.07%. IT sector slid 0.9%, Hang Seng Tech Index eased 0.56%, and the financial sector edged down 0.33%. ** Sunny Optical, which gained 2.31%, was the top gainer in the Hang Seng, while Xiaomi Corp was the top drag with a 4.84% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for holidays until Oct. 9. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.83%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.96%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sunny Optical, followed by China Conch Venture, which was up 0.98%, and Fosun International, which gained 0.89%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xiaomi, followed by China Resources Beer, which fell 2.75%, and China Unicom, which was down 2.52%.

Also Read: U.S. senators, citing Uighurs, urge Netflix to drop planned Chinese sci-fi series

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....

Fire incident reported at PVC sole factory in Narela

A Delhi Fire Service official said they are trying to douse a fire at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis NarelaDFS Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushedFire-fighting...

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd HRRL. The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRLs Barmer refinery and contribute t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020