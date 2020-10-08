Left Menu
Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited Onboards Dr. (Ms.) Puneet Kaur Kohli as Chief Technology Officer

(MS.) Puneet Kaur Kohli has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited w.e.f. 5th October 2020. (Ms.) Puneet Kaur Kohli had worked with Manappuram Finance Limited as Group Chief Information and Technology Officer.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. (MS.) Puneet Kaur Kohli has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited w.e.f. 5th October 2020. She brings over 23 years of extensive experience in Information Technology across esteemed organisations. Prior to joining Universal Sompo, Dr. (Ms.) Puneet Kaur Kohli had worked with Manappuram Finance Limited as Group Chief Information and Technology Officer. In her career of 24 years, Dr. Kaur has worked in various leadership roles and was associated with Bajaj Cap, Motricity, Bharti Airtel. She has worked internationally in countries including USA, UK, Canada, Dubai and across APAC.

Dr. Kaur is a qualified Research Doctorate-Excellence Management. She has done her MBA in Information Systems from FMS Delhi & B.Tech from Delhi College of Engineering. Dr. Kaur won the business transformation leaders award from TechCircle for 2020, NBFC Tech 100 award for disruptive technologies in 2019 and 2020. Also for consecutive five years from 2011 to 2015 received top 100 CISO award, was also honoured with the Hall of Fame CIO award for 2017 (for bagging CIO 100 award for 4 years in a row). In the year 2014, she received Infosec Maestros award and Business World award for its acceleration for innovation in storage. She has been also conferred with 'Jewels of Punjab' award from Dr. Manmohan Singh (former Prime Minister).

About the company Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It's innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors.

