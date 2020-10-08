Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares near 3-week high on U.S. stimulus hopes

European stocks resumed gains on Thursday, inching closer to a three-week high on expectations of a targeted U.S. stimulus package as well as positive corporate updates. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with travel and leisure, industrial and chemical sectors leading the gains.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:51 IST
European shares near 3-week high on U.S. stimulus hopes

European stocks resumed gains on Thursday, inching closer to a three-week high on expectations of a targeted U.S. stimulus package as well as positive corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with travel and leisure, industrial and chemical sectors leading the gains. Wall Street indexes surged overnight on signs that talks over aid to the pandemic-ravaged airline industry were progressing in Washington even as U.S. President Donald Trump called off talks on a more comprehensive deal.

Ratos AB jumped 11.3% after U.S. business analytics company Dun & Bradstreet said it would acquire Europe's Bisnode from the Swedish private equity firm. Mediobanca rose 2.4% after eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio raised his stake to just above 10% in Italy's top investment bank.

Sensor maker AMS slipped 3.1% as it posted third-quarter sales near the upper end of its guidance range and announced issuance of bonds to secure long-term financing.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

German Bund yield slips; ECB meeting minutes awaited

European government bonds edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark German Bund yield slipping from the 16-day highs it reached the day before, before European Central Bank meeting minutes are released.Global market sentiment was lifted by...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Piecemeal U.S. stimulus hopes boost stocks, European futures up

A gauge of Asian shares climbed to a one-month high on Thursday on renewed hopes for more U.S. stimulus, while investors decided a key U.S. political debate ahead of November elections had not altered the odds much.MSCIs broadest index of A...

Low tech talk in Google, Oracle high tech copyright clash

On the Supreme Courts menu Google, Oracle copyright clash The topic was high tech the code behind smartphones. But on Wednesday the Supreme Court looked to more low tech examples, from the typewriter keyboard to restaurant menus, try to res...

Allison Williams, Blumhouse reunite for 'M3GAN'

Get Out star Allison Williams is reteaming with studio Blumhouse for upcoming horror thriller M3GAN. According to Deadline, Akela Cooper wrote the script, based on a story by Aquaman&#160;director James Wan. Gerard Johnstone will helm the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020