True potential of India-US relations yet to come: Envoy

The true potential of the US-India relations is yet to come, India’s top diplomat here has said, asserting that the bilateral relationship stands firm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty that has gripped the world.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:13 IST
The true potential of the US-India relations is yet to come, India’s top diplomat here has said, asserting that the bilateral relationship stands firm in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty that has gripped the world. India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, addressing a virtual meeting of ‘India-Colorado Partnership: Opportunities’ organised by India’s Consulate in Houston, said that the US-India partnership is underpinned by democratic ideals, shared economic and security interests as well as robust people-to-people ties.

“I can assure you that India will continue to shine as a beacon of peace, hope and stability in this increasingly uncertain and unpredictable world. And the US will remain an important friend and a close partner for us. And I personally believe that the true potential of India-US relations is yet to come!” he said on Wednesday. “Our relationship stands firm in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty that has gripped the world.

“Today, we are looking at new opportunities for collaboration. While there’s vast potential in almost every sector, there are inherent synergies and complementarities between our countries in certain key areas: These include health and pharma, IT and digital space, and energy, especially renewable energy. The significance of each of these sectors has only increased during the pandemic,” Sandhu said. Governor of Colorado Jared Polis spoke about the great potential of the bilateral relations.

Last year, Polis let the first international trade mission as Governor to India. Among other speakers were the US-India Business Council president Nisha Biswal, President of the University of Colorado System Mark Kennedy; Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka’s Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries; Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan and Surya Kant, chairman, North America, Tata Consultancy Services. “Rich exchange of ideas on the opportunities for deepening the 'India-Colorado Partnership’, Karnataka-India and other partners,” tweeted the Indian Consulate in Houston.

“Look forward to working closely to strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Colorado,” it said. Sandhu said that Colorado is a thriving aerospace hub and has a very special place in the US Defence system. From Kepler to Hubble Space Telescope to Dream Chaser and Orion, Colorado’s aerospace companies are at the forefront of space travel, exploration and groundbreaking research.

“I am pleased to share that the Indian state of Karnataka, which is present on the panel today, is home to India’s space program – ISRO. Recently, India undertook landmark reforms to open the space sector to private players. This presents a massive opportunity for India-US collaboration. “Together, with the support of private sector and academia, India and the US can unleash a new era in the space technology with its varied applications which are of immense benefit to its citizens and world at large,” the Indian Ambassador added.

