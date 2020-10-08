Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Cyprus reopens part of resort abandoned in 1974 conflict

A witness said the beachfront area was opened to the public in Varosha, a deserted suburb of the city of Famagusta in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus on the eastern coast of the divided Mediterranean island. Ersin Tatar, premier of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus which is only recognised by Turkey, unveiled the move in Ankara on Tuesday alongside President Tayyip Erdogan, who said he hoped the whole of the district would be opened up.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:37 IST
North Cyprus reopens part of resort abandoned in 1974 conflict

Northern Cyprus reopened the beach area of a resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, a witness said on Thursday, taking a step supported by Ankara but condemned by Greek Cypriots and causing concern internationally.

The move could hurt efforts to revive settlement talks on the island and stoke Turkey's row with EU members Cyprus and Greece over east Mediterranean maritime rights, which cooled after Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks.. A witness said the beachfront area was opened to the public in Varosha, a deserted suburb of the city of Famagusta in the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus on the eastern coast of the divided Mediterranean island.

Ersin Tatar, premier of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus which is only recognised by Turkey, unveiled the move in Ankara on Tuesday alongside President Tayyip Erdogan, who said he hoped the whole of the district would be opened up. Greece called on Turkey to step back from the reopening, warning that Athens and Nicosia stand ready to bring the issue before the European leaders meeting next week, its government spokesman said on Thursday.

The internationally recognised government of Cyprus, a close ally of Greece, has already condemned the move and said it would file a recourse to the United Nations Security Council. Russia said re-opening the beach was unacceptable.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment ahead of data on weekly jobless claims that is likely to show a labor market recovery continuing to sputter.The...

French court upholds order for Google to pay news companies

A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an ...

Madrid court annuls central govt's COVID curbs on city

A Madrid court on Thursday struck down a government order imposing a partial lockdown on the city and nine satellite towns, ruling in favour of the Madrid region in a standoff with national authorities.Under the health ministrys order, Madr...

Many powerful reasons as to why it's risky to permit Huawei in India: Ex-R&AW boss Sood

Former RAW chief Vikram Sood says there are several powerful reasons - strategic, technological, geopolitical and legal - to suggest it could be risky to permit Chinese telecom major Huawei, with its state-structured backing, to launch oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020