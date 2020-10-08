Left Menu
Rawat launches Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana

The targeted beneficiaries, including the youth and migrants who have returned home after leaving their jobs in various parts of the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be allocated solar plants of 25 kilowatts (kw) each. It will not only provide them employment but also promote production of green energy, Rawat said after launching the scheme at the secretariat.

08-10-2020
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday launched the Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana under which 10,000 youth and migrants of the states will get self employment in the green energy sector. The targeted beneficiaries, including the youth and migrants who have returned home after leaving their jobs in various parts of the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be allocated solar plants of 25 kilowatts (kw) each.

It will not only provide them employment but also promote production of green energy, Rawat said after launching the scheme at the secretariat. To be run as part of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, beneficiaries of the scheme will also get all other benefits of the MMSY.

A total of 1.5-2 nalis (land measurement unit) of land and Rs 10 lakh at the rate of Rs 40,000 per unit are required to set up each of these plants, which will generate 38,000 units of electricity per annum and will be bought by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd for 25 years, the state's Power Secretary Radhika Jha said. Cooperative banks will grant loans at an interest rate of eight per cent per year for 15 years to set up the solar plants on private land or on land taken on lease, she said.

Pointing out that banks have an important role to play in the success of the scheme, Rawat asked the district magistrates to coordinate constantly with the banks to ensure that the beneficiaries get loans easily for setting up the solar plants. Land use conversion for the scheme should not take more than a week, Rawat said  PTI ALM HRS

