About 100 kg of ganja seized, 4 arrested

Around 100 kg of ganja and three kg of hashish oil were seized from two pickup trucks near here on Thursday and four people arrested in this connection, according to the Kerala excise enforcement squad. "The seizure of the narcotic worth Rs four crore in the international market was made at Attingal. Four people were apprehended and the two vehicles impounded," the Excise Department said in a press release.

Riyas and Jaseem, both from Thiruvananthapuram, and Faisal of Thrissur and Koni of Konnie were arrested, the release said. The four had purchased the ganja and the oil from Andhra Pradesh and were bringing them in the trucks under the guise of transporting chicken, it said.

A month ago, the Excise Department had seized over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore, the biggest seizure ever in the state, from a national permit container vehicle near here and arrested two persons from the vehicle.