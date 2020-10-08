Sanjay Ghodawat Group enters into Retail Business; Launches Star Localmart

KOLHAPUR, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After garnering immense success in various business domains over the last 25 years, prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is ready to enter into a new territory. SGG, which is considered as one of the fastest-growing conglomerates in India and recognized for its unmatched products and services, is all set to revolutionize the world of Indian retailing with its upcoming retail franchise business named "Star Localmart". "It is a 21st- century convenience store which is designed keeping the interests of both customers and business owners (Franchise Owners) in mind. Star Localmart would be a one-stop destination where customers can buy a wide range of high-quality daily consumable items under a single roof at very affordable prices," says Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Partner - Star Localmart.

The major advantage for the franchise owner is Company's own brands and at the same time tie-ups with various leading FMCG brands. This helps to meet the changing and increasing expectations and demands of the new age consumers. Along with a plan to provide attractive deals, great discounts, loyalty programs, etc, consumers will also experience unparalleled service, competitive pricing and state of the art setup, which will provide a premium shopping experience during this 'New Normal'. Moreover, Star Localmart's franchise model also promises franchise owners to be part of the FMCG retail sector which is flourishing at an impressive pace in India. The uniqueness of this model lies in great margins on products, a good product mix, marketing support, supply chain support, technology support, etc., to ensure promising returns on their investments.

Anyone who wants to make it big in the field of entrepreneurship, be it a small Kirana shop owner, any investor, house-wife, any employee who wants to plunge into the field of business or any other aspirational person can apply for its franchisee. The company has recently launched its website - www.starlocalmart.com where all the details about its franchise model are mentioned. Anyone interested can also call on its hotline number 07758999555 to get more details.

Initially, Sanjay Ghodawat Group is planning to commence its retail operations in South Maharashtra and North Karnataka region and subsequently working to expand its footprint across the nation in the next 3 years. Company's strategy team have formulated a robust plan for a steady and sustainable growth. The company is planning to open over 2000 stores over the next 3 years and is working extensively to make it as the next big brand of the Indian retailing sector. About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Agro, Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Software, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed an impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India and employee strength of over 10,000, SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

