Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka indicts captain of fire-damaged oil tanker for causing oil spill

Sri Lanka on Thursday indicted the Greek captain of an oil tanker, which carried crude oil from Kuwait to India and caught fire off the country's eastern Ampara coast, for causing an oil spill.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:34 IST
Sri Lanka indicts captain of fire-damaged oil tanker for causing oil spill

Sri Lanka on Thursday indicted the Greek captain of an oil tanker, which carried crude oil from Kuwait to India and caught fire off the country's eastern Ampara coast, for causing an oil spill. The Panamanian-registered New Diamond was carrying 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from Kuwait to India when a boiler explosion in its engine room caused fire on September 3.

The Sri Lanka Navy with the help from the Indian Navy and coast guards doused the fire after three days. Two Sri Lankan naval ships, one Indian naval ship and 3 Indian coast guard vessels were deployed in the operations. The spokesperson for the Attorney General Dappula de Livera said captain Sterio Illias has been indicted under section 26 and 38 of Sri Lanka’s Marine Pollution Prevention Act.

Livera filed charges against Ilias in the Colombo High Court under two counts that carry a maximum penalty of Rs 20 million (USD 108,000). The captain was made to appear before the court on September 28 for negligence and not putting in place safety measures to prevent fire on board.

He was barred from leaving the country, although no remand order was served on him in spite of a state request to the court. A date for a hearing is yet to be announced.

The tanker had 23 crew members - 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. Twenty-two of the 23 member crew had been safely rescued off the tanker..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

First Lady Motsepe to participate in launch of 'Pink Room'

First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will participate in the launch of the Kgatlamping Primary Pink Room safe space Initiative in Tembisa, Johannesburg.In her capacity as the South African Civil Society for Womens, Adolescents and Childrens Healt...

U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in Novem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Himachal: Governor, Chief Minister condole demise of former DGP Ashwani Kumar

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the demise of former Director General of Police DGP, Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar. Ashwani Kumar died in his residence at Brockhurst, Shimla yesterday. He had also ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020