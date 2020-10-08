UK will leave EU without a deal if it has to - PM Johnson's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to fully leave the European Union without a deal when the Brexit transition period ends, his spokesman said on Thursday, but the British leader still believes there is a deal to be done.

"He thinks there is a deal to be done and we have a clear commitment to trying to reach an agreement," the spokesman said before adding two further points.

"First is, time is in short supply. And secondly ... we are prepared to end the transition period on Australian-style terms if a deal can't be found"