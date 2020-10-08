Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields fall as U.S.-German spread nears widest since March

This followed renewed hopes on Wednesday for a U.S. fiscal stimulus package which had driven euro zone yields higher, while in the United States, Treasury prices fell and the yield curve steepened. The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields was 129 bps, close to its widest since March.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:00 IST
Euro zone yields fall as U.S.-German spread nears widest since March

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, even as equity markets were lifted by renewed hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus. Germany's benchmark Bund yield was down 2 basis points at -0.513%, while Portugal's 10-year yield hit its lowest since March at 0.203%. Italy's 10-year yield fell 3 bps, hitting its lowest since September 2019 at 0.761%.

Euorpean Central Bank (ECB) vice-president Luis de Guindos, commenting on "subdued" inflation expectations in the euro zone, said that the central bank has to use all the tools at its disposal. Minutes from the ECB's September meeting showed that policymakers argued for a "free hand" to fight the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Lenz, rates strategist at DZ Bank, said underlying uncertainty in markets was keeping core yields down. "ECB impact is so big that in general the spreads have a continuous downward trend and yields remain on a very low level," he said.

"I don’t see much movement for the German yield going higher than -0.50%," he said, citing the U.S. presidential elections, Brexit uncertainty and rising COVID-19 infections in Europe, which have surged in countries including France, Germany and Poland. This followed renewed hopes on Wednesday for a U.S. fiscal stimulus package which had driven euro zone yields higher, while in the United States, Treasury prices fell and the yield curve steepened.

The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields was 129 bps, close to its widest since March. "It is still closer to crisis levels than to more normal levels, but the path that the spread is on is an auspicious one. What we want to see here is a classic U.S. recovery that helps to lift the likes of Europe in the same direction," ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.

"The bond market is in the early phase of pricing in that exact likelihood. But we still have some way to go."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus prospects as jobless claims remain high

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week. Two days after calling off talks on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020