Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schneider Electric kicks off Innovation Summit

The summit will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the critical role that electrification, digitisation, innovation, energy management and industrial automation can play in the transition towards a lower-carbon world to limit climate change to 1.5 °C. As per a company statement, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s Chairman and CEO, urged attendees to accelerate their digital transformation to better position themselves for the upheaval caused by both the climate crisis and the global pandemic that has swept the world in 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:33 IST
Schneider Electric kicks off Innovation Summit

Energy management and automation firm Schneider Electric on Thursday kicked off its virtual event series Innovation Summit World Tour 2020. The summit, which will take place from October 8 to November 26, connects thought leaders, visionaries, experts, change-makers, partners and customers globally to discover the latest digital solutions for a more resilient and sustainable future.

Schneider's flagship annual Innovation Summit is now in its fifth year. This is the first time, the event is taking place purely online. The summit will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the critical role that electrification, digitisation, innovation, energy management and industrial automation can play in the transition towards a lower-carbon world to limit climate change to 1.5 °C.

As per a company statement, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s Chairman and CEO, urged attendees to accelerate their digital transformation to better position themselves for the upheaval caused by both the climate crisis and the global pandemic that has swept the world in 2020. "Across the globe, in just a few months, our lives have changed – and digitalization has helped us to adapt to the new normal. Digitized remote operations can maintain business continuity, strengthen resiliency, and offer insights to better anticipate and adapt with agility.

"Digital innovation and connectivity have changed how we work and live together, and can positively change our impact on the environment, and drive economic recovery and sustainability for us all," he said. This year’s Innovation Summit features high-level conversations between Schneider Electric’s top executives and leaders from AECOM, a leading infrastructure consulting firm; GlaxoSmithKline, the global healthcare company; RIB Software, a pioneer in the construction industry; and AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software.

Summit attendees will be able to visit a virtual Innovation Hub, where they can experience, in 3D, Schneider and its technology partners’ innovations and connect live to Schneider’s labs, showrooms and manufacturing facilities around the world, to chat with experts and see hands-on demos. In addition to the global kick-off event on October 8, regional Innovation Summit events, including additional content based for local geographies are scheduled throughout October and November.

These include the Pacific region covering Australia and New Zealand (October 14); the Middle East and Africa (October 28); East Asia (November 4); Korea (November 5); North America (November 10); South America (November 12); Turkey (November 17); France (November 19); UK and Ireland (November 24) and Hong Kong (November 26)..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italy tops 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-April

Italy has registered 4,458 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 4,000 cases in a single day since mid-April. There were also 22 COVID-related deaths...

Two U.S. Republican senators push back against more airline aid

Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants. U.S. ai...

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020