Schneider Electric kicks off Innovation Summit

Energy management and automation firm Schneider Electric on Thursday kicked off its virtual event series Innovation Summit World Tour 2020. The summit, which will take place from October 8 to November 26, connects thought leaders, visionaries, experts, change-makers, partners and customers globally to discover the latest digital solutions for a more resilient and sustainable future.

Schneider's flagship annual Innovation Summit is now in its fifth year. This is the first time, the event is taking place purely online. The summit will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the critical role that electrification, digitisation, innovation, energy management and industrial automation can play in the transition towards a lower-carbon world to limit climate change to 1.5 °C.

As per a company statement, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric’s Chairman and CEO, urged attendees to accelerate their digital transformation to better position themselves for the upheaval caused by both the climate crisis and the global pandemic that has swept the world in 2020. "Across the globe, in just a few months, our lives have changed – and digitalization has helped us to adapt to the new normal. Digitized remote operations can maintain business continuity, strengthen resiliency, and offer insights to better anticipate and adapt with agility.

"Digital innovation and connectivity have changed how we work and live together, and can positively change our impact on the environment, and drive economic recovery and sustainability for us all," he said. This year’s Innovation Summit features high-level conversations between Schneider Electric’s top executives and leaders from AECOM, a leading infrastructure consulting firm; GlaxoSmithKline, the global healthcare company; RIB Software, a pioneer in the construction industry; and AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software.

Summit attendees will be able to visit a virtual Innovation Hub, where they can experience, in 3D, Schneider and its technology partners’ innovations and connect live to Schneider’s labs, showrooms and manufacturing facilities around the world, to chat with experts and see hands-on demos. In addition to the global kick-off event on October 8, regional Innovation Summit events, including additional content based for local geographies are scheduled throughout October and November.

These include the Pacific region covering Australia and New Zealand (October 14); the Middle East and Africa (October 28); East Asia (November 4); Korea (November 5); North America (November 10); South America (November 12); Turkey (November 17); France (November 19); UK and Ireland (November 24) and Hong Kong (November 26)..