Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan eyes doubling investments in Tamil Nadu: Official

Taiwan is eyeing to double the investments made by its companies in Tamil Nadu and is looking at generating one million new jobs in the Indian state, a top official of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre said on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:45 IST
Taiwan eyes doubling investments in Tamil Nadu: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Taiwan is eyeing to double the investments made by its companies in Tamil Nadu and is looking at generating one million new jobs in the Indian state, a top official of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre said on Thursday. The move to further strengthen the ties between the two nations is the Taiwan's new South-bound policy which encourages more of its companies to invest in South India, director-general of Taipei Economic and Cultural Central Ben Wang said here.

"It makes sense to further develop and strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between Taiwan and India in the post-pandemic era. We are looking to double Taiwan's investment in Tamil Nadu and create one million jobs," he said. Wang said the theme of Taiwan's National Day celebration was 'Recover and Prosper Together.' By August-end, Taiwan had donated 54.4 million medical masks and other critical supplies to over eight countries, including India with one million masks, he said in a press release.

Taiwan has more than 20 companies which have invested an estimated USD 1.7 billion in Tamil Nadu, he said. Principal secretary of Tamil Nadu industries department N Muruganandham said Taiwan companies have shown keen interest for plug and play facilities, information technology, blockchain and cyber security. Taiwan would like to engage with like-minded partners to develop new supply chains based on shared values reinforcing its new South-bound policy, Wang said.

The economic cooperation between the two countries is to be continued and cherished, he added. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Chennai represents the interests of Taiwan in the southern states of India.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this years Giro dItalia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced b...

Italy tops 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-April

Italy has registered 4,458 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 4,000 cases in a single day since mid-April. There were also 22 COVID-related deaths...

Two U.S. Republican senators push back against more airline aid

Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants. U.S. ai...

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020