Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel Jul-Sep consolidated output at 7.26 MT

In Europe, Tata Steel Europe produced 2.15 MT steel in the quarter under review, as compared to 2.45 MT in the same period of 2019-20. Tata Steel South East Asia produced 0.52 MT of steel in July-September, as against 0.57 MT in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:38 IST
Tata Steel Jul-Sep consolidated output at 7.26 MT

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated steel production fell by 3.45 per cent to 7.26 million tonne (MT) in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company's output in the year-ago period was at 7.52 MT, Tata Steel Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

During July-September 2020, Tata Steel India's production stood at 4.59 MT, as against 4.50 MT in the same quarter a year ago. In Europe, Tata Steel Europe produced 2.15 MT steel in the quarter under review, as compared to 2.45 MT in the same period of 2019-20.

Tata Steel South East Asia produced 0.52 MT of steel in July-September, as against 0.57 MT in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company's consolidated sales during the quarter under review was about 12 per cent up at 7.86 MT, from 7.02 MT in the same period a year ago.

During July-September 2020, Tata Steel India's sales stood at 5.05 MT, as against 4.13 MT in the same quarter last year. In Europe, it sold 2.26 MT of steel as compared to 2.29 MT. In South East Asia, the company sold 0.55 MT steel in the quarter under review as against 0.60 MT in the same period previous fiscal.

During the quarter under review, the company's business in India remained positive in terms of production as well as sales, the figures showed. Tata Steel said, while the 4.49 MT production in India registered a 2 per cent year-on-year growth during July-September 2020, the sales at 5.05 MT were the highest ever quarterly deliveries in India.

The company further said "during Q2 FY21, global economic activity has started to recover with phased relaxations in lockdown measures, however, the pace of improvement has been varying across the geographies. "Company continues to monitor the situation and take appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community, and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders. We also continue to stay focused on aggressively managing costs and cash flows." In India, the company said, in Q2 FY21, overall "apparent steel consumption" was down by 7.5 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) while crude steel production was down by 1.9 per cent y-o-y.

In this environment, Tata Steel India ramped up its steelmaking and downstream operations back to pre-COVID level, with all major sites operating at around full capacity utilization, it said. In Europe, macroeconomic and steel demand recovery was more gradual, it added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French police capture three escaped wolves, four still in the wild

French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild. Three wolves ... were brought to Nice by policemen. They will t...

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoffs Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air. Ive met talented people in my career but not like him, said Benoliels teacher, Serguei Kouznetsov....

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking, Become A Better Version of Yourself with Toastmasters

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitably, public s...

Amazon expands network in north east ahead of festive sale

E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday announced the expansion of its delivery network in the eight states of North East India ahead of its annual mega festive sale. With close to 60 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020