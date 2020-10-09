Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi asks listed cos to disclose forensic audit info to exchanges

In order to address the gaps in availability of information, markets regulator Sebi has asked listed companies to make disclosures about initiation of forensic audit to stock exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:13 IST
Sebi asks listed cos to disclose forensic audit info to exchanges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In order to address the gaps in availability of information, markets regulator Sebi has asked listed companies to make disclosures about initiation of forensic audit to stock exchanges. The move comes after Sebi's board last month approved a proposal in this regard.

The listed entities will make disclosures about the fact of initiation of forensic audit along with the name of the entity initiating such audit and reasons for the same, if available, to stock exchanges, Sebi said in a notification issued on Thursday. Further, the companies will be required to disclose about final forensic audit report, other than for forensic audit initiated by regulatory or enforcement agencies, on receipt by the listed entity, along with comments of the management, if any.

In addition, Sebi has made certain changes in rules for listed entities, which list their non-convertible debt securities, with regard to maintenance of asset cover and intimation about documents to debenture trustees. Under the norms, listed entities will have to maintain 100 per cent asset cover, or asset cover as per the terms of offer document, sufficient to discharge the principal amount at all times for the non-convertible debt securities issued.

The regulator has removed the framework that said maintenance of 100 per cent asset cover will not be applicable in case of "unsecured debt securities issued by regulated financial sector entities eligible for meeting capital requirements as specified by respective regulators". Further, the listed entities will have to promptly forward to debenture trustees a half-yearly certificate regarding maintenance of 100 per cent asset cover, or asset cover as per the terms of offer document, in respect of listed non-convertible debt securities, by the statutory auditor along with the half-yearly financial results.

The submission of half-yearly certificate is not applicable where bonds are secured by a government guarantee, Sebi said. Sebi has amended the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulation to make the above changes.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak COVID-19 infections keep rising, government calls troops to help

Slovakia reported another daily record number of new coronavirus infections on Friday, prompting the government to call up hundreds of troops to help public health officials and warn of tighter restrictions on public life. Some 1,184 newly ...

Shared Workspaces are the New Normal, Says Desker Coworking CEO Sannat Chandhok

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirWorkspace huddles, connectivity, conversations, brainstorming, tea breaks - there was much more to office than work, which has come to a standstill since this crisis took shape. When founders are trying hard ...

Motor racing-Fog delays Mick Schumacher's F1 practice debut

Bad weather put Mick Schumachers Formula One practice debut on hold at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday with the medical helicopter unable to take off due to fog. Organisers delayed the start of the opening 90-minute session at a cold and dam...

Romania recalls its ambassador from Belarus

Romania is recalling its ambassador to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, joining several other states amid continued tensions after Minsks disputed presidential election. Belaru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020