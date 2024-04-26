Left Menu

Forbes Russia journalist detained on suspicion of spreading 'fake news' about army

Laws passed shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prescribe long jail sentences for people convicted of deliberately spreading false news about the armed forces. The lawyer said Mingazov was detained for reposting publications about alleged Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where killings of Ukrainian civilians in the first weeks of the war were reported by Reuters and other news organisations.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 15:56 IST
Forbes Russia journalist detained on suspicion of spreading 'fake news' about army

Sergei Mingazov, a journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes, has been detained on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, the magazine said on Friday.

Konstantin Bubon, Mingazov's lawyer, said on Facebook that his client was in a detention centre in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk, where he lives. Forbes Russia said it had not been able to contact the reporter. Laws passed shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prescribe long jail sentences for people convicted of deliberately spreading false news about the armed forces.

The lawyer said Mingazov was detained for reposting publications about alleged Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where killings of Ukrainian civilians in the first weeks of the war were reported

by Reuters and other news organisations. The Kremlin denied

its troops had executed people and said there had been a "monstrous forgery". Mingazov's Telegram channel contains dozens of posts referring to Bucha. It was not clear which of them was the reason for placing him under investigation.

The Russian human rights project OVD-Info said that the Khabarovsk district court would consider placing him under formal arrest on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024