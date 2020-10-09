Cochin Shipyard gets Green Co Silver rating

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a PSE under the Union Ministry of Shipping, on Friday said it has earned the distinction of becoming the first company in the Shipping sector to be certified by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) for the Green Co Silver rating. CSL has now joined the handful of big companies like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, ONGC, GAIL, Indian Railway (units at ICF) which have already been certified, it said in a release.

This certification was considered very special, as it had been obtained in a pandemic COVID-19 situation and the process completed in a short time, CSL said. Green Co rating is awarded to a company that meets set norms in implementation of Green environment friendly facets in their production activities, conserves and is persistently endeavouring to move towards greener renewable energies like solar and wind.

The Greenco rating certificate was awarded to CSL at the CII GreenCo Rating Award Ceremony (Virtual Event) during the 9th Edition of GreenCo Summit 2020 on October 7, on the CII HIVE Virtual Platform. The company said the rating will boost its effort at achieving world class competitiveness and provides new opportunities for cost reduction, enhances the companys corporate green image, credibility and also creates transparency among stakeholders.

The Green Co silver rating is also expected to pave the way for CSL to put up a strong long-term roadmap for ecologically sustainable business growth, it added..