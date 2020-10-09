Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA: International transfer spending drops by almost USD 1.9B

Soccer clubs spent nearly USD 1.9 billion less than last year on international player transfers during the European summer trading window, according to FIFA research published on Friday. It also took billions of dollars out of the market from lost revenue in broadcasting deals and tickets sales. FIFA's transfer monitoring system recorded USD 3.92 billion in spending on players moving between clubs in different countries.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:51 IST
FIFA: International transfer spending drops by almost USD 1.9B

Soccer clubs spent nearly USD 1.9 billion less than last year on international player transfers during the European summer trading window, according to FIFA research published on Friday. Disruption to the soccer industry from the coronavirus pandemic extended trading by five weeks into October. It also took billions of dollars out of the market from lost revenue in broadcasting deals and tickets sales.

FIFA's transfer monitoring system recorded USD 3.92 billion in spending on players moving between clubs in different countries. Sales were USD 5.8 billion in the shorter summer window in 2019. Clubs have been obliged since 2010 to share financial details of cross-border player moves with the FIFA platform. It was also intended to help clean up the often murky transfer market.

Transfer monitoring of women's soccer became mandatory in 2018 and the recent trading period showed the value of fees almost doubled year-on-year. FIFA said the total value of the international market from June into October was USD 821,800. European clubs were overwhelmingly the biggest spenders — paying USD 3.78 billion — with English clubs spending the most at USD 1.25 billion in the market which closed on Monday. Italian clubs spent USD 544 million on buying players from abroad.

The money circulating showed European clubs also received USD 3.5 billion in transfer fees. Spanish clubs took in USD 672 million, Italian clubs USD 484 million, and USD 396 million went to England. FIFA's figures offer only a partial picture as they do not include transfer deals between clubs in the same country.

Still, there is a strong trend of money flowing from Europe to South America. FIFA's report details South American clubs receiving USD 295 million from international transfers and spending only USD 25 million.

Asian confederation clubs spent USD 87 million and received USD 62 million. The volume of transfers also trended down from more than 9,000 international deals one year ago to 7,424 in the latest summer window.

The number of deals involving a fee fell by almost 25 per cent, to a total of 1,222. FIFA counted four categories of international transfers: permanent deals, free agent signings, loans out and players returning from loans.

In women's soccer, 522 deals were made across international borders in the recently closed transfer window compared to 385 one year ago. FIFA did not break down the numbers by continent. A total of 18 transfers involved a fee with a higher average value than a year ago, when 16 deals had a total value of USD 454,600. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in highway accident in MP

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and a car on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Friday, police said. The incident took place near Ganeshganj town under Lakhnado...

HC asks prison dept to prepare updated list of cases against convict in Beant Singh murder case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Department of Prisons, Delhi to prepare an updated list of the number of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. A si...

Cycling-Hat-trick of stage victories for Demare on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his third stage win in this years Giro dItalia when he prevailed at a canter in the seventh stage, a 143-km ride between Mantera and Brindisi on Friday. Demare, who had already won the fourth and sixth ...

Azeri leader rules out concessions at talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans president said on Friday he was ready to resume talks on Nagorno-Karabakh after almost two weeks of fighting over the tiny enclave in the South Caucasus, but ruled out making concessions to Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev took a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020