Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roposo crosses 10 crore users on Google Play Store

The first and only Indian short-video app to reach this milestone, Roposo was already the number 1 social app on the Play Store in June 2020 amidst emerging demand from consumers for Made in India apps," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:56 IST
Roposo crosses 10 crore users on Google Play Store

Roposo on Friday said it has become the first Indian short-video app to have crossed the 10 crore user mark on Google Play Store. The app had achieved top ranking on Google Play Store in June after the government blocked Chinese apps including Tiktok, Helo, UC Browser, among others.

"Roposo today crossed 100 million users on the Play Store to cement its position as India's number 1 short-video app. The first and only Indian short-video app to reach this milestone, Roposo was already the number 1 social app on the Play Store in June 2020 amidst emerging demand from consumers for Made in India apps," the company said in a statement. Roposo is owned by Softbank-backed InMobi.

"Between Glance and Roposo, we have two of the largest Made In India platforms that collectively reach 40 per cent of India's smartphone users. We hope to build upon this success and help establish India as a major digital hub alongside the US and China," InMobi Group founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said in the statement. Roposo is available in 12 Indian languages and has more than 2 billion video views daily.

The platform centres around enabling every Indian to display their talent in their own unique way, the statement added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in highway accident in MP

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and a car on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Friday, police said. The incident took place near Ganeshganj town under Lakhnado...

HC asks prison dept to prepare updated list of cases against convict in Beant Singh murder case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Department of Prisons, Delhi to prepare an updated list of the number of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. A si...

Cycling-Hat-trick of stage victories for Demare on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare claimed his third stage win in this years Giro dItalia when he prevailed at a canter in the seventh stage, a 143-km ride between Mantera and Brindisi on Friday. Demare, who had already won the fourth and sixth ...

Azeri leader rules out concessions at talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans president said on Friday he was ready to resume talks on Nagorno-Karabakh after almost two weeks of fighting over the tiny enclave in the South Caucasus, but ruled out making concessions to Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev took a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020