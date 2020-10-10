Fire breaks out at Tehran metro station; no casualties -Mehr

Fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding that there were no casualties.

A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said no trains were damaged in the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station, but did not immediately specify its cause. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez; dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

