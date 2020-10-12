Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee edges 3 paise higher at 73.13 in opening trade

The Indian rupee traded with moderate gains of 3 paise at 73.13 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday, tracking softer crude oil prices and sustained buying in domestic equities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:39 IST
Rupee edges 3 paise higher at 73.13 in opening trade
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The Indian rupee traded with moderate gains of 3 paise at 73.13 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday, tracking softer crude oil prices and sustained buying in domestic equities. The domestic unit started off the session on a strong note at 73.10, up 6 paise, but ceded some ground as trade progressed and quoted 73.13 a dollar at 1020 hours.

The domestic currency had settled 8 paise higher at 73.16 a dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept key interest rates unchanged while retaining an accommodative stance. On a weekly basis, however, the domestic currency had lost 3 paise to the US dollar.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading 0.84 per cent lower at 42.46 a barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.02 per cent to 93.07.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 246.06 points up at 40,755.55; and the NSE Nifty was 58 points higher at 11,972. Foreign investors had offloaded Indian equities worth a net Rs 39.39 crore on Friday, exchange data showed.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Telcos still hopeful of reduction in spectrum price, doing regular follow-up on NDCP: COAI

Telecom operators are still hopeful of reduction in the base price of spectrum for the next auction round even though the Digital Communications Commission DCC has cleared the cumulative floor price of Rs 5.22 lakh crore for the airwaves to...

FOCUS-As globe gallops into vaccine trials, insurers remain unfazed

The world is racing towards a vaccine in record time, stirring public concerns about safety to the extent that nine leading developers have felt compelled to issue a pledge to uphold scientific standards and testing rigor.Yet, while more th...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Former India football captain Carton Chapman is dead

Former India football captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio in club football with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49. Chapman was hospitalised on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020