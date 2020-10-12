Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares track Asia to gain on rebound optimism

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:59 IST
European shares track Asia to gain on rebound optimism

European shares crept higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asia that were fuelled by optimism over a rebound in China's economy, while trade-sensitive stocks rose after a report that the EU's trade chief had called on Washington to drop some tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3%, with insurance and auto stocks among the biggest gainers.

The telecoms index surged to a three-week high, powered by a 7.3% jump for Dutch telecommunications company KPN following a report that Sweden-based private equity firm EQT was considering a takeover. Banking stocks were again in demand after leading the benchmark index to its second straight weekly gain on Friday on bets of more U.S. fiscal stimulus and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in the U.S. presidential election.

"Investors have not lost faith that further stimulus measures will follow and that an effective COVID-19 vaccine will soon be placed on the market," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi. But a surge in COVID-19 cases across the continent has raised the spectre of fresh lockdowns and cast a shadow over a nascent economic rebound.

With Italy preparing for nationwide curbs, the European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, said the euro zone economy was entering a tougher phase. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected to set out new measures. London's FTSE 100 was flat, while the Italian bourse added 0.1%.

"Investors are walking on thin ice," Cutkovic said. "Further lockdowns would jeopardise the already fragile economic recovery and have lasting effects on consumer confidence." Data on inflation, industrial production and business conditions is due later in the week. All eyes will also be on a European Union summit on Oct. 15-16, particularly with a UK-imposed deadline for a post-Brexit trade deal.

"It seems progress has been made and if this continues, I would expect talks to continue beyond that self-imposed UK deadline," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid. As the third-quarter corporate earnings season gets under way, analysts expect earnings at STOXX 600 firms to have declined 38% year-on-year in the quarter following a 50.8% slump in the prior quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Airbus SE edged higher as a report said the EU's new trade chief told the United States to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirusOn docto...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

All peace-loving citizens need to stand together to fight violent crimes

While South Africa faces a mammoth task of tackling the scourge of violent crimes, the fight will require that all peace-loving citizens stand together not only to condemn these acts but also work together to end them, says President Cyril ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020