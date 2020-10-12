Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxer Amjad Khan looks to provide opportunities to youth having no platform, guidance

Amjad Khan is a born fighter. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he is a former boxer, international boxing promoter and even ventured into mentoring young and enthusiastic boxers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:20 IST
Boxer Amjad Khan looks to provide opportunities to youth having no platform, guidance
Amjad Khan. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amjad Khan is a born fighter. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he is a former boxer, international boxing promoter and even ventured into mentoring young and enthusiastic boxers. Apart from encouraging sportsmanship, he now also promotes a healthier lifestyle through the medium of boxing.

"There are various health and well being problems that the youth of India faces. I find boxing as the closest solution. It promotes stamina and resilience of mind. Therefore, my quest is to take boxing to every corner of the country," said Amjad who spent three years with the Indian army. His humble goals reach the people through, Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation and Amjad Khan Boxing Academy. Through his foundation and academy, Amjad has been providing a host of activities that benefit the community and the youth.

He promotes young and deserving boxers who cannot afford proper training by looking after their sponsorship and making them fit for international tournaments. Amjad himself has taken part in various international tournaments and his unique insight is very helpful to his mentees. He promotes the cultivation of a healthy lifestyle via boxing. His academy also plans to help students maintain their health by giving out franchisees to schools and colleges.

In recent light, Amjad Khan has been promoting the career of Mandeep Jagra who was an amateur boxer and then turned to professional boxing and will now be going to the USA under the able guidance of Amjad Khan and his foundation. Under his able counsel, International boxer Salman Sheikh is growing and flourishing as well showing his extraordinary progress in international tournaments. Amjad's aim is to equip as many as 100 boxers from India so that they may participate in international tournaments and bring laurels to the nation.

Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation is definitely one of its kind. Not only does it focus on promoting Indian boxers for international tournaments, it fulfills its moral responsibility of betterment of the society as well. The foundation has found the kind patronage of some very esteemed people - Sahil Peerzada (evangelist and philanthropist), Mr. Sandeep Marwah (Founder of Film City Noida). Both of them have always given their humble support and guidance to the foundation in extending its goals to every hook and corner.

Others who support the foundation are - Alok Ranjan (Retd. IAS officer), SM Khan (Indian Information Service), B S Rana (Ministry of External Affairs), Mohammad Wazir Ansari (IPS), Stuti Kacker (Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights), Bob Yalen (MTK Global), Vinay Kumar Lavania (Founder Member & Director), Manasvi Singh (Entrepreneur) Tanveer Ali (Advocate Supreme Court), Rahul (Director- Parker Lloyd Group) Chandan Singh (Pro Boxing Coach) Mr. L.B.Yadav (Marketer & Sports Management), Manu Jagmohan (Secretary General of NRI Institute) and Indranil Bhattacharya. The foundation boasts of a stellar advisory board graced by - Ayyub Khan (Sugam energy - Marketing) Sudesh Kumar Singh (Sugam energy - Director) Shlok Bansal (Bhavy enterprises). Saurabh Pal is Amjad's event manager and oversees the smooth operation of all his event related activities.

Amjad aims to change public health as we know it. His compassion gives the hope of a better future to many boxers, students. He has his medium- boxing and to our minds, he's definitely using it in the right direction to influence a generation to pick up their health and change their lives. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT militants, including a top Pakistani commander involved in several recent attacks on security forces, were on Monday killed in an encounter with security forces in Old Barzulla area here, police said. Security forces...

China denies Canadians 'arbitrarily' detained over Meng case

China on Monday denied that two Canadian citizens held for almost two years had been arbitrarily detained in response to Canadas arrest of an executive of technology giant Huawei. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijians denial came days ...

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the governments miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the ...

BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

New Delhi India, Oct 12 ANI BusinessWire India BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - BimaKaro - Aagey Badho. Emphasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020